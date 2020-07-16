We just saw coming across our Twitter feed that an internal poll has Amy McGrath nearly neck-and-neck with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, which brings us to the question, is polling in fact garbage? Fox News anchor Melissa Francis said on Twitter and on-air Thursday that she deliberately misleads pollsters who call her and The Daily Beast seems concerned:

Wait, are Fox News hosts now claiming they openly lie to pollsters to help push the narrative that all the polls are wrong? "Sometimes I’m somebody who voted for de Blasio, now I'm thinking about Trump, sometimes it just depends how I toyed with these folks." pic.twitter.com/i6mbjnLLO0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 16, 2020

Fox News host Melissa Francis said on air today that she deliberately misled pollsters on the phone, resulting in her eventually admitting that she doesn't even trust her own network's highly trusted polling.https://t.co/1EbEdHNhpH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 16, 2020

All of a sudden Fox News’ polling is “highly trusted.”

Any pollster who calls me – I do not tell the truth. It’s not their business. But I misled them left and right in equal measure. Polling is in fact garbage. I also do *always* disclose where I work and ask from whom they purchased my information. https://t.co/oww7Pm9R0I — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) July 16, 2020

After 2016, we don’t have a problem with anyone calling polling garbage, but CNN’s media hall monitor Oliver Darcy had to weigh in, seeing as someone on Fox News said something.

Rather remarkable admission here from a Fox News host. I wonder how her colleagues in the polling unit feel about this. https://t.co/5QAY9AAekd — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 16, 2020

The captain of the Karen brigade (and all around zero who posed as a conservative to cash a check and then sold his soul to fetch coffee at CNN) speaks! 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/LgWrLcwYrM — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 17, 2020

Cut him some slack. He's just happy @brianstelter is letting him post tonight. — David Paul (@HarleyDavid66) July 17, 2020

Crazy admission…that’s she’s a normal person when it comes to polling questions. — Jason Kamler (@JKamler) July 16, 2020

Wow omg no way so she’s just like every one else when it comes to polling 😳 no way !! — leste (@onlymalarkey) July 16, 2020

You sound scared bro — Bat Guy (@ComicsBat) July 17, 2020

It's okay. You'll survive. — Keith Payne (@PayneIsReal) July 16, 2020

I thought this was common knowledge — SN00PY45 🇺🇸 (@Py45Sn00) July 17, 2020

Ironic: anyone working for CNN complaining someone won't tell the truth. Dude, it's your company business model. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) July 16, 2020

Why is it “remarkable?” Obviously her honesty is scarce where you’re from. — Shannon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ketchersid (@ShannonKetcher2) July 17, 2020

It's none of their business so who cares? — Beebo (@beebobaby) July 16, 2020

Who gives a shit how they feel? Are you serious? Man, you are the worst person on twitter. — TheVirginQueen6 (@TheVirginQueen6) July 16, 2020

I don't tell them either. What difference does it make where she works. Her opinions are her business. — Lesley Willard (@WillardLesley) July 16, 2020

I do the same thing. They can find out in November when the Trump secret vote comes out and landslides it. Screw your polls. — km (@km62457441) July 16, 2020

She's not the only one.. I've been telling pollsters that I plan on voting for Biden.. I have since before he even decided to run. Things like "I really hope Biden runs, he is the only candidate that would have my vote" Of course I'll never vote for a democrat ever again. — Mark (@AsSeenOnTv55) July 17, 2020

Um, yeah. Doesn't everybody mess with pollsters? They are like the modern telemarketer. You call me, you consent to whatever ride I take you on. Hang up at any time. I'm not under oath for a poll. — Indexer (@Indexer14) July 17, 2020

They know. They work in polling. Duh — Omega (@NoBSinhere) July 17, 2020

Her colleagues already know this. Idiot. — One_Eyed_Jack2.0 (@eyed_0) July 17, 2020

Reality: Not one 2016 CNN poll was within a correct 28% threshold. — Fredo Cuomo (@SichRimmons) July 17, 2020

It's really none of their business is it Oliver, but keep ramping up the fake indignation. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) July 17, 2020

I think we found out in 2016 that most people lie when talking with pollsters. Hillary had a 99% chance of winning in 2016 based on the polls…and they got it completely wrong. I personally love messing with them, been doing it since 1996. — Deplorable_Russian_Bot – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@nikki_flash) July 17, 2020

What's remarkable is you stalking everyone who works at Fox News and then you tweeting about it. It's really kind of creepy.#TheFive — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 16, 2020

Ollie is *astonished*. He's *aghast" at that admission from a host working on a rival cable channel. Remarkable, Ollie. I'm lost for words! Please continue your trolling expeditions, @oliverdarcy. Money ain't for nothin' and the checks for free. — The Buried LeadR (@KneeCow) July 16, 2020

It’s like Rush Limbaugh always says: Polls aren’t news; news organizations conduct polls so they can make the news. CNN’s media expert should know that.

Related: