We just saw coming across our Twitter feed that an internal poll has Amy McGrath nearly neck-and-neck with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, which brings us to the question, is polling in fact garbage? Fox News anchor Melissa Francis said on Twitter and on-air Thursday that she deliberately misleads pollsters who call her and The Daily Beast seems concerned:

All of a sudden Fox News’ polling is “highly trusted.”

After 2016, we don’t have a problem with anyone calling polling garbage, but CNN’s media hall monitor Oliver Darcy had to weigh in, seeing as someone on Fox News said something.

It’s like Rush Limbaugh always says: Polls aren’t news; news organizations conduct polls so they can make the news. CNN’s media expert should know that.

