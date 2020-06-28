David Limbaugh notes that there is a major flaw with the ever-evolving outrage from the Left — they never seem to want to solve the problems about which they constantly rant and rave.

Dem leaders don’t seek solutions for those they profess to represent. Grievances & iidentity politics are their source of power. Similarly, the rioters don’t want solutions. They are implacable. They say our evils are systemic. So their “solution” is wholesale system destruction. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) June 28, 2020

As a result, Limbaugh says attempts to work with groups bent on destroying things are futile.

So when people say we ought to work with rioters, or BLM, they display complete ignorance — or support — of their goal to destroy the nation. Listen to what they say. Reparations wouldn’t satisfy them either. It’s as if the Civil War & Civil Rights Movement never happened. https://t.co/Xx6HZOqtEC — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) June 28, 2020

Whatever good-faith attempts are made won’t be enough to satisfy groups that are always fighting something but never accomplishing anything.

Not interested in them sir. https://t.co/MWjMUh3aGC — Maralyn Burstein (@MaralynBurstein) June 28, 2020

Makes one wonder why so many voters still take leftists and Democrats as seriously as they do.

