David Limbaugh notes that there is a major flaw with the ever-evolving outrage from the Left — they never seem to want to solve the problems about which they constantly rant and rave.

As a result, Limbaugh says attempts to work with groups bent on destroying things are futile.

Whatever good-faith attempts are made won’t be enough to satisfy groups that are always fighting something but never accomplishing anything.

Makes one wonder why so many voters still take leftists and Democrats as seriously as they do.

