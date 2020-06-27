Does anybody even remember George Floyd at this point (those who can remember his name, at least — looking at you, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer)? What was done to him was wrong, but having voice actor Mike Henry step down from “Family Guy” after 20 years so that a black actor could voice Cleveland Brown isn’t how we thought we’d end police brutality or systemic racism, however you’d like to define it.

As we’ve said before, we’ve been surprised that universities — which seem to exist for the purpose of leftist indoctrination only — haven’t done anything about the sexist titles of the degrees they award: bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees. But maybe they’ll pick up a hint from Realtors in Texas and stop using the term “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms.

Texas Realtors Will Stop Using 'Master' to Describe Bedrooms, Bathrooms https://t.co/hGPpHmYJbM — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2020

I really could not care less about how they refer to specific bedrooms, but anyone else feel like this is getting out of control? Are we going to ban anything that could possibly offend someone regardless of context? https://t.co/3zuql6kcqo — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 27, 2020

Answer: Yes.

I thought this was a joke until I did a search. This is getting beyond absurd.https://t.co/FNPC50vFxThttps://t.co/sPNpGYu8pb — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 27, 2020

The thing is that there isn’t some big market demand for this stuff. It’s just companies and people trying to preempt any outrage from a few radical activists. But it is becoming normalized as a new standard, and people are getting hurt for not abiding by that standard. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 27, 2020

The main component of a cars brake system is called "Blank" Cylinder The degree after a Bachelors degree is called a "what" degree? A Carpenter rated above journeyman is called a

"What" Carpenter? The lead law enforcement official on a ship is called a "What" at Arms? — varifrank (@varifrank) June 27, 2020

A few of my martial arts “Masters” are black it’s how I refer to them still. — Mike H. II (@DogTrainingU) June 27, 2020

I am the master of my own destiny. Do you have a bedroom for that? — Jane Pratt (@Quincyooo) June 27, 2020

Mastercard

Mastercraft

The Masters

Masterbation

Brake Masters

Master Control

Master Cylinder Oh My God. We have so much social repair to do. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) June 27, 2020

Ah, since someone mentioned the Masters golf tournament; it didn’t escape the notice of Deadspin columnist Rob Parker to call for the tournament to change its name:

Parker writes:

The name “The Masters” must go. The heralded golf tournament, one of the four majors, needs to go back to its original name — the Augusta National Invitational. It became the Masters in 1939. Tiger Woods, other big-time golfers and corporate sponsorships should demand it. In the current climate, with all the sweeping changes, it’s only right and just. Best of all, in this case, it’s a simple and smooth fix. The Masters never felt good or even sounded good when you said it. … And be honest. When you hear anyone say the Masters, you think of slave masters in the South. There’s nothing else, nothing special. You don’t think of someone mastering the game of golf. When has anyone mastered golf?

OK, real talk. We’re being 100 percent honest when we never once thought of slave masters in the South when hearing about the Masters, and we did think it referred to the players. And we can think of plenty of people we’d say have “mastered” golf. But that’s just us. If it’s hurtful to others, then it’s got to go, right?

"And be honest. When you hear anyone say the Masters, you think of slave masters in the South." That's the dumbest thing I've ever read. It's the apotheosis of seeing everything through the prism of race, and making a fool of yourself in the process. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) June 22, 2020

And the cherry on top: Rob Parker has a Master's degree. You can't make this stuff up. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) June 22, 2020

I have never in my life thought that The Masters referred to slave masters. I have always thought it referred to the best in the game coming to compete. — Linda Tom (@Thalassatx) June 22, 2020

Actually I’ve never once thought about it meaning slaveowners. Ive thought about it meaning the masters of the game — Andrew Watson (@Et3rnalOptimist) June 22, 2020

Not for me to comment on the sensitivity of the issue, but I will comment on the golf aspect – when I hear 'The Masters', I think of Nicklaus and Palmer, Woods and Hogan, Snead and Mickelson, Faldo and Ballesteros, all of whom I think have mastered the game to a large degree. — Tony Dear (@tonyjdear) June 22, 2020

Tiger’s chip shot, Crenshaw’s win, Louie’s Eagle, Speith’s 8!!! — RLM (@rlmgrandpa) June 23, 2020

This is an instance where context matters. It isn't called "The Masters" in order to honor slave masters. Rob Parker knows darn well the term "master" means "showing great skill or proficiency." Hence, the winner of this difficult tournament is a "master." — 1970s NFL (@1970sNFL) June 22, 2020

What’s this about context mattering? Is that still taught in schools? Journalism schools in particular?

Someone better tell chefs, chess players, bedrooms, credit cards, degrees, electricians, locks, P, and blinds.

🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) June 22, 2020

Plans…we can't have THOSE KIND of plans any more. — Corky Simpsonesque (@ahopton70) June 22, 2020

I vote we change the name of the Players championship because when you hear anyone say,, Players, you think of 20-year-old frat boys hitting on a different girl every night. There's nothing else, nothing special. You don't think it someone playing the game of golf. — Kenny (@kennytrulove) June 24, 2020

Deadspin out-deadspinning deadspin with this one. — PK (@PKMerica) June 22, 2020

Again, considering the nation’s Democratic leaders can’t even remember the name of the man whose death inspired this current wave of wokeness, it seems more than a little opportunistic.

