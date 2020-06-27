Does anybody even remember George Floyd at this point (those who can remember his name, at least — looking at you, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer)? What was done to him was wrong, but having voice actor Mike Henry step down from “Family Guy” after 20 years so that a black actor could voice Cleveland Brown isn’t how we thought we’d end police brutality or systemic racism, however you’d like to define it.

As we’ve said before, we’ve been surprised that universities — which seem to exist for the purpose of leftist indoctrination only — haven’t done anything about the sexist titles of the degrees they award: bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees. But maybe they’ll pick up a hint from Realtors in Texas and stop using the term “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms.

Answer: Yes.

Trending

Ah, since someone mentioned the Masters golf tournament; it didn’t escape the notice of Deadspin columnist Rob Parker to call for the tournament to change its name:

Parker writes:

The name “The Masters” must go.

The heralded golf tournament, one of the four majors, needs to go back to its original name — the Augusta National Invitational. It became the Masters in 1939.

Tiger Woods, other big-time golfers and corporate sponsorships should demand it. In the current climate, with all the sweeping changes, it’s only right and just. Best of all, in this case, it’s a simple and smooth fix.

The Masters never felt good or even sounded good when you said it.

And be honest. When you hear anyone say the Masters, you think of slave masters in the South. There’s nothing else, nothing special. You don’t think of someone mastering the game of golf. When has anyone mastered golf?

OK, real talk. We’re being 100 percent honest when we never once thought of slave masters in the South when hearing about the Masters, and we did think it referred to the players. And we can think of plenty of people we’d say have “mastered” golf. But that’s just us. If it’s hurtful to others, then it’s got to go, right?

What’s this about context mattering? Is that still taught in schools? Journalism schools in particular?

Again, considering the nation’s Democratic leaders can’t even remember the name of the man whose death inspired this current wave of wokeness, it seems more than a little opportunistic.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Golfmastermaster bedroomracistRealtorsslaveryThe Masters