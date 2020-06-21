New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was interviewed by CBS ‘Sunday Morning,’ and the GIF they used to promote it says a lot.

The reviews are that it went about as you would expect a MSM outlet interviewing a Democrat governor to go.

Trending

Of course, they failed to ask about a rather important part of Cuomo’s coronavirus story.

According to NewsBusters, it got even worse.

PAULEY: You are a bachelor, you’ve got a nice house here, having a moment, and you can’t do a thing with it. Is your social life in a phase one relationship, possibly? Is that an unfortunate set of circumstances?

[Laughter]

CUOMO: Well, I think —

PAULEY: I know you’re a bachelor. I know. I know you’ve talked about being available.

Janice Dean, whose criticism of Gov. Cuomo is welldocumented, had thoughts.

And somehow we aren’t surprised.

***

Editor’s note:  Additional tweets have been added to this post.

RELATED:

‘Sounded more like a date’: Free Beacon presents supercut of ABC News interview with COVID ‘Homecoming King’ Andrew Cuomo

‘Zero questions about…’: Janice Dean shreds GMA for ‘biggest softball interview ever’ with NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

‘Now do looters’: Andrew Cuomo gets tweet-stomped after he threatens ‘the law’ on New Yorkers who don’t obey his reopening rules

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoJanice DeanNew York