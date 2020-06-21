New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was interviewed by CBS ‘Sunday Morning,’ and the GIF they used to promote it says a lot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on confronting a "frightening" pandemic, and thoughts on his political future https://t.co/k98X0h5Zw8 pic.twitter.com/gf4Ef2Yqd0 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) June 21, 2020

The reviews are that it went about as you would expect a MSM outlet interviewing a Democrat governor to go.

CBS News, the home of Walter Cronkite, did a segment on Cuomo, asking about what's Trump's fault with Covid, his mom, daughters, everything except the 6,000 nursing home deaths. This is a puff piece. Do better. https://t.co/UBpGvHSy6e — Yochonon Donn (@Yochidonn) June 21, 2020

Since CBS thinks it's best to glorify Cuomo instead of talking about his killing of the elderly… that tells me all I need to know. — BigNanMa (@BigNanMa1) June 21, 2020

Whose bright idea was it to give Andrew Cuomo the CBS Sunday Morning treatment? — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 21, 2020

Zero push-back or even mildly critical line of questioning, but an extended, playful riff on his love life. Great stuff. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 21, 2020

Of course, they failed to ask about a rather important part of Cuomo’s coronavirus story.

Why didn't you talk about Cuomo sending the infected into nursing homes? https://t.co/pjFyYb0ND9 — Bill Dirks (@Billslawnspray) June 21, 2020

Never asked about sending infected patients to nursing homes https://t.co/AHKC81WGpb — JPC14409 (@jpc14409) June 21, 2020

According to NewsBusters, it got even worse.

JANE PAULEY used to do cotton-candy interviews with Hillary Clinton on NBC. Now on CBS, she's vomiting rainbows with Andrew Cuomo: He's ‘having a moment’ and he's SINGLE! https://t.co/ddGwo84XzD — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 21, 2020

PAULEY: You are a bachelor, you’ve got a nice house here, having a moment, and you can’t do a thing with it. Is your social life in a phase one relationship, possibly? Is that an unfortunate set of circumstances? [Laughter] CUOMO: Well, I think — PAULEY: I know you’re a bachelor. I know. I know you’ve talked about being available.

Janice Dean, whose criticism of Gov. Cuomo is well–documented, had thoughts.

Not surprising another total puff piece on @NYGovCuomo. Maybe someday you guys could do some real journalism and interview the families that lost their mothers/fathers/grandparents because of this guy’s policy to force covid into their living facilities. https://t.co/Xq6z49vLZ1 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 21, 2020

And somehow we aren’t surprised.

Editor’s note: Additional tweets have been added to this post.

