Janice Deanâ€™s in-laws died at an assisted living facility last month during the height of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomoâ€™s blunder of a response to the coronavirus.

Now, seeing protesters roaming the streets freely without social distancing, she has some thoughts about mourners not being allowed to be with their families.

Valid question.

Ted Cruz echoes her sentiment, calling it wrong to keep families from grieving together.

Some things just arenâ€™t to be restricted (or socially distanced).

