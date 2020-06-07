Janice Deanâ€™s in-laws died at an assisted living facility last month during the height of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomoâ€™s blunder of a response to the coronavirus.

'We want answers': Janice Dean's in-laws died of COVID-19 at a New York nursing/assisted living home https://t.co/kDWD3RBsr6 â€” Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 16, 2020

Now, seeing protesters roaming the streets freely without social distancing, she has some thoughts about mourners not being allowed to be with their families.

I have received so many messages from families that were not able to see their loved ones before they died or have funerals to mourn them because of the pandemic. They are beside themselves watching the thousands of people that are out today protesting together. â€” Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 6, 2020

I donâ€™t know what to say to them except I mourn with them and feel their pain and sadness. â€” Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 6, 2020

And by the way, Iâ€™m all for peaceful protesting and bringing awareness to injustice. But I also have feelings for those who were told you canâ€™t see your dying parents or have Church service with family and friends. Couldnâ€™t we have had the choice to peacefully mourn them too? â€” Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 6, 2020

Valid question.

Ted Cruz echoes her sentiment, calling it wrong to keep families from grieving together.

It is wrong to deny families the right to grieve together, to comfort their loved ones in times of sickness or death. Enough is enough. https://t.co/bMYy7wanSk â€” Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 7, 2020

Some things just arenâ€™t to be restricted (or socially distanced).

