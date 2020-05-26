This is a good reminder from Janice Dean that we’re still waiting for some accountability from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his order to send COVID-19+ patients back into nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

100,000 deaths from Covid 19. One quarter of those deaths are from New York State. March 24 @NYGovCuomo said this about accountability:

"If someone wants to blame someone, blame me. There is no one else responsible.”

And now he blames everyone else. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 24, 2020

And she linked to this well-done piece in The Guardian on how Gov. Cuomo is not the hero Dems keep making him out to be:

Andrew Cuomo is no hero. He's to blame for New York's coronavirus catastrophe | Andrew Cuomo | The Guardian https://t.co/UW6iSHePp3 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 25, 2020

“Federal failures played a role, of course, but this tragedy was absolutely due, in part, to decisions by the governor. Cuomo initially “reacted to De Blasio’s idea for closing down New York City with derision”, saying it “was dangerous” and “served only to scare people”. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 25, 2020

He said the “seasonal flu was a graver worry”. A spokesperson “refused to say if the governor had ever read the state’s pandemic plan”. Later, he blame the press, including the New York Times for failing to say “Be careful, there’s a virus in China that may be in the US?” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 25, 2020

Maybe Chris Cuomo can ask this the next time he interviews his brother?

I’d love for a reporter to ask why @NYGovCuomo deleted his March 25th order to force nursing homes to admit recovering #coronavirus patients. Why the coverup? https://t.co/7qeR4e8hHF — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 26, 2020

Chris, that’s your brother’s name right there on the order. Ask him about it:

But it doesn’t have to be the lesser of the Mario Bros who asks. ANY journo will do:

Still waiting for ANY reporter to ask @NYGovCuomo about this *missing* March 25th order forcing recovering Covid patients into nursing homes. https://t.co/tzsIA1N2Xs — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 26, 2020

Keep the pressure on and this will happen:

Would love to see some investigative journalism into the failures of leadership and policies that lead to the deaths of tens of thousands of seniors in nursing homes in the last few weeks. There’s so much outrage for everything else. Our families deserve your outrage too. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 26, 2020

***