When history looks back and analyzes how New York managed to bungle the coronavirus crisis, tweets like these are likely to be front and center. Here we have Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatening to unleash “the law” on businesses and people who aren’t abiding by his reopening mandates.

We have received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations. Bars or restaurants that violate the law can lose their liquor license. People with open containers in the street can be fined. Police & protesters not wearing masks can be fined. Local gov't must enforce the law. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws. Enforce the law or there will be state action. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

“Enforce the law or there will be state action.” Does that also apply to protests, Mr. Cuomo?

Oh, that’s right.

I share the outrage of the injustice and I stand with the protesters. It’s not just George Floyd. There are 50 or more cases just like it. It is rooted in hundreds of years of racism and injustice. Let’s use this energy constructively and demand real, positive change. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2020

There are justified peaceful protests across the state tonight. But there are also people criminally exploiting this pain and this moment. We will not tolerate it. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2020

Just so we’re clear.

So according to @NYGovCuomo rioting, looting, beatings, arson and killing is totally cool and the police should stand down. But peaceful, law-abiding citizens who reject your dictatorial, unconstitutional and ILLEGAL mandates are the criminals? #UpsideDownNY #Orwell https://t.co/WsFOV2SQN6 — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) June 14, 2020

Just so we're clear here, the official stance from the Governor of New York is you can go out to protest but you can't open your business. Time to relocate. https://t.co/wK1QO5Mxzg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2020

Tweets that Cuomo forgot to make when the streets were flooded with protesters, including many that were not wearing masks. -> https://t.co/ecHDCvwWxn — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 14, 2020

So let it be tweeted. So let it be done.

Consent of the governed has been revoked. Thanks. Have a nice day. https://t.co/3LXBPjkKT8 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 14, 2020

Your rules make no sense and that’s why people are breaking them. https://t.co/e9jYcJro5D — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 14, 2020

Cuomo doing his best to help his popularity.

Half the city was looted or burned but this is what you're worried about. Great job, Guv. https://t.co/6gSaC1InPQ — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) June 14, 2020

Do what he says or he’ll send more Covid patients to nursing homes. https://t.co/Y9YfzxyMjS — James Morrow (@pwafork) June 14, 2020

Because no one takes you seriously or believes anything you say anymore. https://t.co/RsCpoIOE9m — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 14, 2020

