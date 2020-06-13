Earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed his support for mass protests that were taking place:

But that’s where the governor’s tolerance apparently ends, because folks who gathered on the streets yesterday to socialize weren’t encouraged to keep doing so:

Maybe those people should just claim they’re peacefully protesting or worse:

It could be the only way to be sure.

We’d guess option #2.

Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19protests