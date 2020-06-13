Earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed his support for mass protests that were taking place:

I share the outrage of the injustice and I stand with the protesters. It’s not just George Floyd. There are 50 or more cases just like it. It is rooted in hundreds of years of racism and injustice. Let’s use this energy constructively and demand real, positive change. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2020

There are justified peaceful protests across the state tonight. But there are also people criminally exploiting this pain and this moment. We will not tolerate it. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2020

But that’s where the governor’s tolerance apparently ends, because folks who gathered on the streets yesterday to socialize weren’t encouraged to keep doing so:

Don't make me come down there… https://t.co/OeVGMW7LEO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2020

Maybe those people should just claim they’re peacefully protesting or worse:

Quick, smash a window and burn a car, so your crowd will suddenly be acceptable to the state https://t.co/ziZCeVLEDg — Synchronized Lightning Bugs (@RennaW) June 13, 2020

It could be the only way to be sure.

Is Cuomo joking or literally threatening citizens for walking public streets? https://t.co/CloPXTFDCe — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) June 13, 2020

We’d guess option #2.

What are you going to do, throw them in nursing homes? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 13, 2020

Damn you gonna kill em all like you clean out nursing homes? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 13, 2020

Do 'em like you did the nursing homes, Andrew. https://t.co/l7UI3O77yZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020