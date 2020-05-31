In a statement released Sunday, the U.S. Secret Service announced that more than 60 of their officers and agents sustained injuries from bricks, bottles, fireworks and other items being thrown at them during the protests outside the White House on Saturday night.

That’s a lot of sustained injuries. And only one arrest was made.

“Secret Service personnel were also directly physically assaulted as they were kicked, punched, and exposed to bodily fluids. A total of 11 injured employees were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

Not to mention the vandalization of six Secret Service vehicles.

A remarkably restrained statement from US Secret Service, despite the injuries their agents received … https://t.co/l7nho0lDMp — MyNameIsNobody (@chrisfrantz) May 31, 2020

And they are bracing for more confrontation today and tonight.

View from inside White House gate as Secret Service officers line the Pennsylvania Avenue. Protesters about one block north can be heard. pic.twitter.com/hje5SaJgNr — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 31, 2020

Looks like it’s going to be another long night outside the White House.

***

