Secret Service ordered a lockdown over a growing protest over the death of George Floyd gathered at the gates of the White House:

NEWS: White House is under lockdown orders from the U.S. Secret Service amid protests outside the gates over George Floyd, @MarioDParker reports. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 29, 2020

Multiple reporters are still inside and not allowed to leave:

The White House is under lockdown orders from the U.S. Secret Service due to protests outside the gates over George Floyd.

A dozen reporters, myself included, still inside the West Wing. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 29, 2020

President Trump’s tweet from earlier today made an appearance:

“We are not thugs…Thats’s just a derogatory term for the n-word.” -Protester pic.twitter.com/ct8fwjWSMB — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

The Secret Service took at least one person into custody:

Flashpoint at the White House. A protester tried to jump the construction fence in Lafayette Park. Secret Service chased him into the march, threw him on the ground then led him away. Bottles thrown. pic.twitter.com/vcqsKdiMbW — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

Then some of them defaced the Freedman’s Bank Building next to the White House with anti-Trump graffiti:

Things are a little calmer around the White House now. Graffiti left on the Freedman’s Bank Buildinb catacorner from it. Still not sure why the Secret Service charged into the crowd. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/2BT5ykhmOg — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 29, 2020

Protesters were also seen burning American flags:

Back facing the White House where at least two American flags were just doused with lighter fluid and burnt. Secret Service are back to keeping their distance for the moment, but the mood here is fury and the atmosphere remains tense. pic.twitter.com/0ELwzQEGoq — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

Here’s a bird’s-eye shot:

Outside of the White House constant echo of “I CANT BREATHE” from protestors in Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/IYuzXLZm3e — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) May 29, 2020

***