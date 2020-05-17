During a press conference on Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus, despite whatever you do,” before adding that no one should be prosecuted for what has happened in New York nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

.@NYGovCuomo says no one should be prosecuted for nursing home deaths. Governor says vulnerable people are going to die from this virus no matter what you do. @CBS6Albany — Anne McCloy (@AnneMcCloyNews) May 17, 2020

This shouldn’t be a surprise. After all, it took the governor long enough to reverse the state’s deadly order requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to readmit residents who were treated for the coronavirus.

'Better late than never': Andrew Cuomo FINALLY reverses state's deadly nursing home order https://t.co/7Xtm9hLTYB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 11, 2020

As has been pointed out by the Daily Caller, the state knew it was undercounting the number of nursing home deaths as it quietly changed the way it reported them.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules. @AndrewKerrNC reports: https://t.co/O6dULIzeuX — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 15, 2020

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean recently shared that her in-laws died from the virus while at an assisted living facility in New York.

'We want answers': Janice Dean's in-laws died of COVID-19 at a New York nursing/assisted living home https://t.co/kDWD3RBsr6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 16, 2020

And here is Dean’s response to the latest from the governor.

I would love to see what the press would do when Trump says "Vulnerable people are going to die from this virus no matter what you do." https://t.co/HZfVPXrtAL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

This is the best defense of his shameful conduct he can offer? When is he going to give us the real numbers? https://t.co/zigwIcbrvL — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 17, 2020

Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept patients infected with COVID-19. https://t.co/eki1LNdG5G — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 17, 2020

This is a disaster for New York and Gov. Cuomo, and these kinds of comments are only making it worse.

***

RELATED:

Daily Caller BUSTS New York on the undercounting of nursing home deaths

‘YOU have a catastrophe on YOUR hands’! Janice Dean lights Cuomo the EFF UP over his disastrous nursing home COVID policy