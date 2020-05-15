Wow. The Daily Caller is reporting that New York switched the way it reported nursing home deaths in early math which severely undercounted the number:

In summary, they were only counting it as a death at a nursing home if the patient died at the nursing home:

Of the Nine states with a large number of deaths at nursing homes, New York was the only state that counted deaths this way

Trending

Yet the media made Cuomo the hero:

Weird how this happened in the city where our national media is based and nobody noticed:

And eventually CNN will have to admit how Chris Cuomo aided and abetted this BS:

If only they had a media reporter curious enough to investigate:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusNew York