Wow. The Daily Caller is reporting that New York switched the way it reported nursing home deaths in early math which severely undercounted the number:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules. @AndrewKerrNC reports: https://t.co/O6dULIzeuX — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 15, 2020

In summary, they were only counting it as a death at a nursing home if the patient died at the nursing home:

New York quietly changed its reporting rules to omit deaths of nursing home residents who died at the hospital (or in ambulance, etc) from the list of nursing home deaths. Meaning if nursing home resident dies 10 mins after arriving at the hospital, it's not a nursing home death — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 15, 2020

Of the Nine states with a large number of deaths at nursing homes, New York was the only state that counted deaths this way

Of the nine states with the largest coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities, New York is the only state that omits the deaths of nursing home residents who died at hospitals from its reporting — as a direct result of that change. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 15, 2020

Yet the media made Cuomo the hero:

I wrote in this week's AG Report about how media's lack of scrutiny of Cuomo's policies has had deadly consequences. He put the most vulnerable NY'ers in danger and no one called him on it. Now his admin is trying to hide the damage.https://t.co/MWYfwQNtay pic.twitter.com/2BryrbNvQP — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 15, 2020

Weird how this happened in the city where our national media is based and nobody noticed:

New York is the only state with large coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes that omits deaths from residents who died in the hospital. But it didn't use to be that way:https://t.co/XmJqFySMtK — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) May 15, 2020

And eventually CNN will have to admit how Chris Cuomo aided and abetted this BS:

It's becoming clearer every day that he's been leveraging his brother's position at CNN in order to use the network as a de facto PR tool. https://t.co/rJDYjku05r — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) May 15, 2020

If only they had a media reporter curious enough to investigate:

Something @BrianStelter would literally have a coronary over if it were a Republican who had a brother who was a host on Fox. https://t.co/g8A2JFerU8 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 15, 2020

***