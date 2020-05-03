In reading through the Bill of Rights, Dan Bongino can’t seem to find the exception for a pandemic.

I’m still looking for that asterisk for a pathogen in the Bill of Rights and I just can’t seem to find it. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 3, 2020

Dr. Nicole Saphier points out that when the Bill of Rights was written, many potentially fatal forms of disease were prevalent.

In a time when smallpox and untreated strep infections reigned supreme, you think they would have mentioned one of them in the document if they believed them relevant. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) May 3, 2020

Government guidelines about social distancing, mask-wearing and other precautions are helpful in promoting a safe and responsible nation as we battle the effects of the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, freedom is still freedom. And the Bill of Rights is still the Bill of Rights.

