In reading through the Bill of Rights, Dan Bongino can’t seem to find the exception for a pandemic.

Dr. Nicole Saphier points out that when the Bill of Rights was written, many potentially fatal forms of disease were prevalent.

Government guidelines about social distancing, mask-wearing and other precautions are helpful in promoting a safe and responsible nation as we battle the effects of the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, freedom is still freedom. And the Bill of Rights is still the Bill of Rights.

