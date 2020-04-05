Former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou would like to take this COVID-19 opportunity to tell us that Bernie Sandersâ€™ Medicare for All would have been the answer.

First of all, Bernie wasnâ€™t right about much of anything.

Can you imagine the federal government trying to pay for Medicare for All in addition to its attempt to help compensate for the losses due to coronavirus?

Not to mention the fact that this is a public health crisis, which means Medicare for All would have little impact on the initial response.

Looks like we have officially entered the stage when political operatives use the fallout from the virus to tell us how their candidate would have done so much better.

