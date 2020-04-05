Former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou would like to take this COVID-19 opportunity to tell us that Bernie Sandersâ€™ Medicare for All would have been the answer.

I don't care if you despise #Bernie and his supporters with the fire of a thousand suns. WILL YOU AT LEAST ADMIT HE WAS 100% RIGHT ABOUT #MedicareForAll?? https://t.co/eK3KmzDr94 â€” Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 5, 2020

First of all, Bernie wasnâ€™t right about much of anything.

Can you imagine the federal government trying to pay for Medicare for All in addition to its attempt to help compensate for the losses due to coronavirus?

No we canâ€™t afford it. The bailout is not continuous as is all of the handout You and @BernieSanders desire. I suspect if Bernie became president you would be here whining about how high your taxes are as Americans will have to pay for all the handouts. #helpnothandicap https://t.co/bD9MAwm1Vc â€” sensiblerepublican (@TorwoodN) April 5, 2020

Not to mention the fact that this is a public health crisis, which means Medicare for All would have little impact on the initial response.

Sighâ€¦ I keep waiting for @peterdaou to admit he was wrong about Medicare for All. He keeps conflating two different things, the response to a public health crisis and the operations of our health care system in non-crisis times. This is why the Bernie people are so frustrating https://t.co/nri8T2gKEP â€” Blake Ashby for President (@BlakeAshby1) April 5, 2020

Looks like we have officially entered the stage when political operatives use the fallout from the virus to tell us how their candidate would have done so much better.

***

