Get the popcorn. . .

Bernie Sanders and former Obama White House press secretary are in a war of words over Amazon firing warehouse worker who, according to Sanders and one side of the story, was protesting work conditions and demanding “a safer workplace, protective gear and paid sick leave”:

Amazon’s response? Retaliate by firing a worker who helped organize the walk-out. That is absolutely immoral. https://t.co/qBfGrDx53l

Their demands were not radical: a safer workplace, protective gear and paid sick leave.

Amazon's warehouse workers protested because people are getting sick on the job.

But according to the former Obama spin master, the employee was fired because he was exposed to COVID-19, given a 14-day paid quarantine, but came back to work anyway so he was fired for putting others at risk:

. @SenSanders, I’m confused. Thought you wanted us to protect our workers? Mr. Smalls purposely violated social distancing rules, repeatedly, & was put on Paid 14-day quarantine for COVID exposure. 3/30 he returned to the site. Knowingly putting our team at risk is unacceptable. https://t.co/WR49t6Qkij — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) April 1, 2020

Yes. Yes. Let it happen. Especially at a time when Dems need the Obama/Biden faction to get the socialists on board:

hey everyone this shithead running an attack ad on workers fighting for basic health protections used to be the spokesman for Barack Obama https://t.co/Xvhi4AqUBC — Rafi Letzter (@RafiLetzter) April 2, 2020

Please, please bring Obama into this. PLEASE:

.@JayCarney, I'm confused. Didn't you cash in your "Hope and Change" reputation to get rich helping a company torture its workers with impunity? https://t.co/i77JYwn7J4 — Eli Valley (@elivalley) April 2, 2020

Glenn Greenwald left off his stint at CNN in between these two jobs:

Neoliberalism is seamlessly going from being Obama’s WH Press Secretary to flack for one of the world’s most repressive corporations, defending it after it fires an hourly worker in the middle of a pandemic for organizing a protest, all without batting an eye or changing anything https://t.co/PG233g2Qcv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 2, 2020

The only thing that might make this better is if Jay Carney dropped in an Obama classic, “Let me be clear”:

Wild how 24 hours ago, the blue-check media class was dogpiling on a comms spokesperson for failing to use her inside voice Today it's Obama White House Spokesperson Emeritus singling out a Black whistleblower who called on the world's online shopping mall to protect its workers https://t.co/fTNNhRh6yC — Andray #GeneralStrike2020 (@andraydomise) April 2, 2020

ROFLMA. They’re so MAD:

"Senator Sanders, I'm confused" geeeet the fuckkk out of here you motherfucking stooge https://t.co/40ssEpk2RW — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) April 2, 2020

You KNOW this is true. 100%:

An underrated thing about this primary is that some of the most passionate Biden heads 1. Really just want their White House jobs back and 2. Have spent the last 4 years working for some of the worst people on this earth https://t.co/hYIrLDfDfd — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) April 2, 2020

And, finally, the ultimate dig:

Is this a Biden supporter or Trump supporter? And what's that say about your policy… https://t.co/k8EkeCN6lL — Nickforcongress (@Nick_for_House) April 2, 2020

