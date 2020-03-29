Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) isn’t holding back on what he thinks of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest comments about President Trump.

Here’s the full exchange Graham had with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ ‘Sunday Morning Futures’:

BARTIROMO: Take us behind the curtain and tell us how this all shook out, senator, because Nancy Pelosi says she did jiu-jitsu on this relief bill to get it where it needs to be. And this morning, she is saying that the president is fiddling around while people are dying.

GRAHAM: No, she’s blaming the president of the United States for people dying because of the way he’s led the country. That’s the most shameful, disgusting statement by any politician in modern history. Let me tell you, we’ve seen the best of America from our citizens helping each other, delivering groceries, having special shopping hours for senior citizens. She’s the first politician to blame another politician for people dying. This is the same speaker of the House who held up the bill in the Senate for days because she wanted same-day voting. She wanted carbon neurtrality for the airlines. She wanted $75 million for the endowment for the humanities and $25 million for the Kennedy Center. She is the one who held up the package in the Senate for days to get the Green New Deal put in a recovery package. So, it’s the most shameful, disgusting thing I’ve heard yet, and it needs to stop.