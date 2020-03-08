When it comes to situations like the spreading of a virus, people should be able to rely on the main media outlets to provide accurate and helpful information. But, as Mollie Hemingway points out, the believability of the mainstream media isn’t what it used to be.

She is responding to Nicolle Wallace’s comments on MSNBC that the coronavirus could be President Trump’s version of Hurricane Katrina.

Hemingway’s analysis goes along with a thread Brit Hume highlighted earlier showing the problems with media coverage of the virus.

The bottom line is that the media in this country are trusted to put out accurate information and not feed the fire of panic and paranoia. When they fail on those standards, it creates even more problems.

