When it comes to situations like the spreading of a virus, people should be able to rely on the main media outlets to provide accurate and helpful information. But, as Mollie Hemingway points out, the believability of the mainstream media isn’t what it used to be.

One problem with this media narrative is that it’s obvious they chose it weeks ago and will push it no matter the facts. And after the hysteria of last three years, it rings hollow outside Resistance echo chambers. https://t.co/p8t0cocqmc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 7, 2020

She is responding to Nicolle Wallace’s comments on MSNBC that the coronavirus could be President Trump’s version of Hurricane Katrina.

‘She’s actually smiling’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and guest discuss coronavirus that could become ‘Trump’s Katrina’ https://t.co/sY915433pD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 7, 2020

This MSNBC drivel is what grasping at straws looks like. https://t.co/CdHbSb2NAR — Ingrid (@Mercyiab11) March 8, 2020

They just hope this one will be the successful attack that will bring down our POTUS. https://t.co/nmoEdcwnoD — Craig S. Miller (@Preptile64) March 8, 2020

MSNBC has destroyed all credibility so this latest Trump slam rings hollow. We know their agenda and it's not fair news reporting… https://t.co/daC3ptR6hX — Gary L McArdle (@GaryLMcArdle1) March 8, 2020

Americans – more importantly voters – see through this organized and biased political attack. https://t.co/B6QFmnWdpa — Christoph (@N0QUART3R) March 7, 2020

Hemingway’s analysis goes along with a thread Brit Hume highlighted earlier showing the problems with media coverage of the virus.

AYFKM?! Brit Hume shares infuriating thread featuring media ‘coverage’ of Trump’s early #Coronavirus travel restrictions https://t.co/AgErymWC1w — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 8, 2020

The bottom line is that the media in this country are trusted to put out accurate information and not feed the fire of panic and paranoia. When they fail on those standards, it creates even more problems.

***

RELATED:

OMG WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE! Blue-check makes a complete TOOL of himself trying to spread even more coronavirus panic

PBS NewsHour journo conveniently leaves important context out of tweet about coronavirus testing kits to make Mike Pence look bad