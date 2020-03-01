Washington Examiner correspondent Byron York has been camped out in South Carolina observing the Democrat primary, which as of now is essentially between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And he has some thoughts.

After several days in South Carolina watching Biden and Bernie, a few observations: 1/8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

First, he says the coronavirus doesn’t seem to be voters’ top concern.

1) Not much talk about coronavirus. At Bernie rally in Columbia I asked a bunch of people about it. Some said they're young, have strong immune systems, no problem. Among others, nobody personally worried. Not big issue on stump. 2/8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

2) Strange cultural juxtapositions. At Bernie rally, rappers Blackillac were followed by Simon & Garfunkel 'America.' As it turned out, the Blackillac-Simon & Garfunkel coalition just wasn't big enough. 3/8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

3) More cultural differences. Biden victory rally began with invocation. Not a Sanders thing. Biden rallies also featured Pledge of Allegiance. Not a Sanders thing. Biden approach worked better here. 4/8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

4) Mostly-white Biden rallies. Despite massive support at polls, Biden events did not have big black attendance. Even victory night in Columbia. 'Don't be fooled' by absence, one black voter noted. They're watching. Indeed they were. 5/8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

He says Biden is clearly not what he used to be.

5) Biden's lost step. He's clearly slower, less sharp than years past. Still: One day, Wednesday, after debate, he did two morning events, then rally in Georgetown, interviews, then back to Charleston for live one-hour CNN town hall. Fairly demanding. 6/8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

6) Clyburn knew. Immediately after endorsing, Clyburn said narrow Biden win wouldn't be enough; had to be big. Could be read as either setting high bar too high or just having better sense of electorate than outsiders. Latter was true. 7/8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

But, his firewall strategy worked.

6) Sometimes firewalls work. Losing in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Biden supporters kept talking firewall. Seemed doubtful as losses mounted; sometimes firewalls don't work. But this one did. 8/8 End. https://t.co/yNd6rbQ7yN — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2020

And thus we now have the Bernie/Biden sweepstakes for the Democrat nomination.

