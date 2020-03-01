Washington Examiner correspondent Byron York has been camped out in South Carolina observing the Democrat primary, which as of now is essentially between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And he has some thoughts.

First, he says the coronavirus doesn’t seem to be voters’ top concern.

He says Biden is clearly not what he used to be.

But, his firewall strategy worked.

And thus we now have the Bernie/Biden sweepstakes for the Democrat nomination.

