The exit polls have Joe Biden winning big in South Carolina Saturday, with Bernie Sanders in a distant second and the remainder being urged to drop out.

Polls are now closed in South Carolina and based on an analysis of exit polls, ABC News projects that @JoeBiden Biden will win the South Carolina primary. This is Biden's first win as a presidential candidate. — Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) March 1, 2020

Joe Biden emerged victorious from South Carolina’s frenzied Democratic presidential primary, notching a decisive win that could reignite his struggling campaign and open a potential path to the Democratic nomination https://t.co/bZAqJZlWpw — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 1, 2020

A lot of people are now acting like Biden winning the nomination is a sure thing, but they’re being reminded that this is Biden finally winning a primary or caucus.

After three presidential campaigns (1988, 2008, 2020) and four contests this year, South Carolina has delivered to Joe Biden the first presidential primary victory of his lengthy political career. pic.twitter.com/qHyf0n75ec — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020

Congratulations to Joe Biden for finally winning a presidential primary after 3 decades of trying — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 1, 2020

This is Biden’s third presidential run. It’s his first ever primary/caucus win. #SCprimary2020 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 1, 2020

As the media attempts to use Joe Biden winning South Carolina as evidence of "electability", keep this in mind: This is the first primary or caucus that he has won. Between 3 different Presidential campaigns. Over the course of 30+ yrs. His first win, E V E R.#SCprimary2020 — Morgan (@discomfiting) March 1, 2020

Biden says that he's "won big" following his first primary win in the 3 decades that he has attempted to run for president — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 1, 2020

Joe Biden, who is positively jubilant after his only primary victory in the span of the 3 times he's run for president thinks he's going to defeat Trump who won the presidency of the US the first time he ever ran for office.

I sure hope the DNC & donors give him a lot of money. https://t.co/X0nq1aUkyv — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 1, 2020

Congrats to Biden's first win outside of Delaware, ever! — Adam Beardsley (@beardsley_adam) March 1, 2020

[Oscars voice] “This is the third campaign and first win for Joe Biden" — David Weiner (@daweiner) March 1, 2020

I guess that inspiring "Vote for me or don't" message is really starting to resonate with people. — Mark Helbling 🧢 (@HelblingMark) March 1, 2020

He's gonna ride this train all the way…to the Senate! — PGilligan (@secystate) March 1, 2020

Tell him he's a senator now and see what happens. pic.twitter.com/YyDxwr4P0f — Abraham Davenport (@aquaponicdave) March 1, 2020

Biden might literally fall into a coma from excitement. The first time he ran for President he had to run back to the Senate as a speech stealing hack. Now he's best friends with Barack and a couple miracles away from the Presidency. — Anthony Jimenez (@antyabstract) March 1, 2020

Lord. And suddenly he's being called the front runner and everyone else should drop out despite him having lost 3 states already! pic.twitter.com/vLPrFOIswZ — Ship_Love (@Ship_Love_00) March 1, 2020

@CNN and @MSNBC are probably having non stop orgasms right now — notjustklownin (@notjustklownin) March 1, 2020

@CNN and @MSNBC just absolutely giddy announcing a Biden win. They cannot keep it in. This is like the dinosaurs looking at the meteor coming towards them and deciding that they are safe because the meteor will just miss them. — Gabriel Pearson (@GabrielFromCA) March 1, 2020

dog faced pony soldier … or whatever pic.twitter.com/hQ9fcl9yNf — Crystal Clear (@Comedymommy) March 1, 2020

The dog faced pony soldiers finally came through for him 🤣 — Jane kelly (@Jankel01) March 1, 2020

Hahah! He is the electable candidate to beat Trump 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Evil Empire_82 (@ForthePeople821) March 1, 2020

In other news, Michael Bloomberg says he’s not dropping out:

JUST IN – Bloomberg campaign director @ksheekey responds to #SCPrimary results:

"Mike Bloomberg has not been on the ballot yet. … Mike is the only candidate to campaign in all 14 Super Tuesday states over the last two months and we look forward to Tuesday" — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) March 1, 2020

Wow! Bloomberg gets 66% disapproval in exit polls in South Carolina. I guess money really can’t buy you love! pic.twitter.com/vnvwr1vYek — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 1, 2020

And there’s a substantial percentage of Bernie Bros who won’t commit to voting for Biden in the general.

NBC News exit polls of South Carolina: 26% of Sanders backers won’t commit to voting for whoever the Democratic nominee is; 69% say they will. Among all Democratic voters, 17% decline to say they’ll vote for the eventual nominee; 80% say they will. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren had this to say on congratulating Biden:

"I would be the first to say the first four contests haven't gone exactly as I've hoped," Warren says on stage here in Houston after congratulating Biden on his SC win. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) March 1, 2020

Is it really down to a two-man race now, or are we still considering Michael Bloomberg a contender?

