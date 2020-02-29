The exit polls have Joe Biden winning big in South Carolina Saturday, with Bernie Sanders in a distant second and the remainder being urged to drop out.

A lot of people are now acting like Biden winning the nomination is a sure thing, but they’re being reminded that this is Biden finally winning a primary or caucus.

In other news, Michael Bloomberg says he’s not dropping out:

And there’s a substantial percentage of Bernie Bros who won’t commit to voting for Biden in the general.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren had this to say on congratulating Biden:

Is it really down to a two-man race now, or are we still considering Michael Bloomberg a contender?

