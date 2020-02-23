South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that a surging Sen. Bernie Sanders puts his party’s current hold on the House of Representatives in jeopardy. “It will be an extra burden for us to have to carry,” he said.

He says the people of his state are leery of someone with the socialist label.

Doesn’t seem to be bothering some in his party.

At any rate, they now seem to have their work cut out for them if they want to stop him.

