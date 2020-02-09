A new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire shows Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with a seven-point lead in the Granite State ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary. It also shows former vice president Joe Biden lagging well behind Sanders and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Here are the changes since January. Sanders and Buttigieg have gained, while Biden and Warren have dropped.

Other polls don’t have Warren as low but show Biden hovering around 12 to 14 percent.

Trending

It sure seems like Elizabeth Warren needs a good showing in New Hampshire to remain relevant.

And then there’s Biden.

Despite the alarming numbers for several of the campaigns, it’s hard to put a whole lot of stock in polls.

Whether the poll is fake news or not, we’ll see. One thing for sure, though, is that after what happened in Iowa, Biden and Warren both need a strong finish.

***

RELATED:

Joe Biden is taking today off from campaigning in New Hampshire

Does he think we’re stupid? Bernie Sanders gets the front-runner treatment on the talk shows, and it doesn’t go well

‘You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier’: Joe Biden’s still out there doing his best to win over voters

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy KlobucharAndrew YangBernie SandersDemocratElizabeth WarrenJoe BidenMichael BloombergNew HampshirePete ButtigiegTom SteyerTulsi Gabbard