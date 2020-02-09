A new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire shows Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with a seven-point lead in the Granite State ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary. It also shows former vice president Joe Biden lagging well behind Sanders and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

CNN NH POLL CONDUCTED BY UNH

February 4-7

LIKELY DEM PRIMARY VOTERS

Top Choices for Nominee Sanders 28%

Buttigieg 21%

Biden 11%

Warren 9%

Gabbard 6%

Klobuchar 5% https://t.co/qWDijud68V — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 8, 2020

Here are the changes since January. Sanders and Buttigieg have gained, while Biden and Warren have dropped.

New Hampshire poll of 2020 Democrats: CNN/UNH Sanders 28% (+3 since January)

Buttigieg 21% (+6)

Biden 11% (-5)

Warren 9% (-3)

Gabbard 6% (+1)

Klobuchar 5% (-1)

Yang 3% (-2)

Steyer 3% (+1)

Bloomberg* 2% (+1) (*He’s not on NH ballot and not listed but some voters volunteered him) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 8, 2020

Other polls don’t have Warren as low but show Biden hovering around 12 to 14 percent.

New Hampshire @YouGovUS/@CBSNews Poll (2/5-8):

Sanders 29%

Buttigieg 25%

Warren 17%

Biden 12%

Klobuchar 10%

Gabbard 2%

Yang 1%

Steyer 1%

Patrick 1%

Bennet 0% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 9, 2020

New Hampshire @FPUniversity/@NBC10Boston/@bostonherald Poll (2/5-8):

Sanders 23%

Buttigieg 20%

Warren 16%

Biden 14%

Klobuchar 6%

Yang 3%

Steyer 2%

Bennet 1%

Gabbard 0%

Patrick 0% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 9, 2020

It sure seems like Elizabeth Warren needs a good showing in New Hampshire to remain relevant.

This is a precipitous drop for Warren. She came in third in Iowa and that usually is a ticket punched but she has fallen. https://t.co/0upRljo7eY — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) February 9, 2020

The top three would take this. Warren, though. https://t.co/e4I11q8ehT — David Mayo (@David_Mayo) February 9, 2020

If Warren finishes in single digits she will drop our Wednesday. And knowing her, she won’t endorse anyone until it’s clear who the nominee will be. https://t.co/CwU6WGctdQ — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) February 9, 2020

And then there’s Biden.

Biden & Warren & Klobuchar in a bruising battle for…fourth. https://t.co/hKDfHLlrU4 — (aristotlespolitics) (@Tebtunis) February 9, 2020

Despite the alarming numbers for several of the campaigns, it’s hard to put a whole lot of stock in polls.

In contrast to Suffolk (which has Buttigieg +1), which has been a pretty bad poll for Sanders this year, UNH has had pretty good numbers for him. So when you adjust for house effects, polls point toward maybe a 4-6 point lead for Sanders. https://t.co/o4cee5J7WT — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 8, 2020

Whether the poll is fake news or not, we’ll see. One thing for sure, though, is that after what happened in Iowa, Biden and Warren both need a strong finish.

