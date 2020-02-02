If you listen to the Democrats running for president, it’s easy to become depressed into thinking the capitalistic, free enterprise economic system that has made the U.S. a world leader is unpopular and needs to be replaced.

But, if you listen to actual Americans, you will hear something different. According to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, capitalism is still widely favored in this nation, and socialism is widely disliked.

The NBC/WSJ poll also looks at views of capitalism and socialism: Capitalism: 52% positive, 18% negative (+34) Socialism: 19% positive, 53% negative (-34) Jan 26-29, reg voters, MOE +/- 3.1% https://t.co/emVuaj5SZA — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 2, 2020

Capitalism’s still going strong.

Reports of the death of American common sense are greatly exaggerated. 19% still too high. https://t.co/4GqdBNnY9u — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 2, 2020

Someone might want to alert the Democrats who are running for president.

Net favorability of socialism, among: Sanders backers: +56%

Biden backers: -4%

All Dem primary voters: +17% All registered voters: -34%

Independents: -45% https://t.co/zt5atd1Bp0 — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) February 2, 2020

Safe to say running against capitalism is a loser and running favoring socialism is an even bigger loser.

***

RELATED:

Survey: 70 percent of millennials would be likely to vote for a socialist candidate

‘Even socialists can’t be this stupid’! Socialist Party of Great Britain’s latest contrast between capitalism and socialism gets it exactly backward

BERNIE VS LIZ: Elderly Socialist Thunderdome has begun