The official Twitter account of the Socialist Party of Great Britain has given us plenty of material over the years. It appears that that well won’t be drying up anytime soon.

It’s nothing new for them to talk about the evils of capitalism being put to shame by the awesomeness of socialism, but it’s always entertaining to see what dumb arguments they’ll come up with next. This one concerns health care, and is illustrated in meme form just to show you how hip and with-it socialists are:

Capitalism’s admirers really don’t like its failure to provide decent health care for all being exposed, nor how this would be a basic human right in the class-free state-free money-free future socialist society. Capitalism’s admirers really wouldn’t like you to share this meme. pic.twitter.com/X0Ec6IwrXM — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) January 9, 2020

Au contraire, comrades. We encourage you to share that meme so that as many people as possible can see how truly stupid you guys are.

This is a satire account, right? I mean… Even socialists can't be this stupid. https://t.co/1pBdjafh55 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 10, 2020

Of course they can. And they like to distribute their stupidity among as many members as possible.

So, before evil capitalism came to be, there was an abundance of healthcare just waiting around for people? Curious. — Kenarchist ಠ_ಠ (@kenb503) January 9, 2020

Cool equipment, who researched, innovated and tested all of that without capital investment and competition? Was it civil servants working 9-4 on flexible 4 day weeks? — Given up dad (@givenupdad) January 9, 2020

If you think socialism’s govnt-planned economies would produce the medical technologies you see pictured on the right, you are adorable — Brown Man Speak 🧔🏽 (@BrownManSpeak) January 9, 2020

Here's the source of the picture on the right, everybody. That's right: CAPITALISM. A robotic imaging system developed by the capitalist partnership between two capitalist companies. The picture on the left is rationed socialist care.https://t.co/8hwXKRpsKp — Saeger Ryman (@saegerart) January 10, 2020

Yes. That’s why Venezuela looks like this right now. pic.twitter.com/dCePCyrOaU — Uhhh Meow? (@nasty_dipsy) January 10, 2020

Hey, don’t bring up Venezuela! Venezuela doesn’t count:

We’re getting tweets telling us that failing socialized medicine in Britain, Canada, Venezuela etc is socialism. It isn’t. These countries have profit-driven economies from which money is taken to fund health care. Money-dependent statism and genuine socialism are very different. pic.twitter.com/gMAt6eWnNL — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) January 10, 2020

“Real socialism has never been tried.” These guys.