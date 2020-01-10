The official Twitter account of the Socialist Party of Great Britain has given us plenty of material over the years. It appears that that well won’t be drying up anytime soon.

It’s nothing new for them to talk about the evils of capitalism being put to shame by the awesomeness of socialism, but it’s always entertaining to see what dumb arguments they’ll come up with next. This one concerns health care, and is illustrated in meme form just to show you how hip and with-it socialists are:

Au contraire, comrades. We encourage you to share that meme so that as many people as possible can see how truly stupid you guys are.

Trending

Of course they can. And they like to distribute their stupidity among as many members as possible.

Hey, don’t bring up Venezuela! Venezuela doesn’t count:

“Real socialism has never been tried.” These guys.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: capitalismhealth caresocialismSocialist PartySocialist Party of Great Britainuniversal health care