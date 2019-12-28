This summer, a Gallup poll revealed that nearly 60 percent of Democrat voters surveyed said they felt good about socialism. Worse yet, a YouGov survey taken in November revealed that 70 percent of millennials said they’d be likely to vote for a socialist candidate, and communism was even more favorable than it was just a year ago.

36% of millennials polled say that they approve of communism, which is up significantly from 28% in 2018. https://t.co/Wtij9H8EoT — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) December 28, 2019

The survey was released by the Washington, D.C., nonprofit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. Shawn Langlois reports:

A new survey released by the Washington, D.C., nonprofit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation reflects that, if the younger generation gets out and votes in 2020, those running for office on the far left have reason to be hopeful. According to YouGov, which conducted the poll, capitalism, amid a widening divide between the haves and have-nots, has plunged in popularity from a year ago, with one out of every two millennials — ages 23 to 38 — supporting it. Meanwhile, 36% of millennials polled say that they approve of communism, which is up significantly from 28% in 2018.

Our first thought:

Ummmm…. — Ambus Hunter IV (@AmbusVHunter) December 28, 2019

Pure ignorance! Communism doesn’t produce iPhones or even avocado toast. What Millennials actually want is a redistribution of the current spoils of Capitalism. And then more Capitalism, followed by more redistribution, followed by… — Bill Craver (@Craver_Crave) December 28, 2019

I suggest the vacation in Caracas to see how well this form of government works — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) December 28, 2019

Of course only 2% could define it correctly… — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 28, 2019

Mostly because they don't know what Communism actually is. It's like several Bernie supporters I know who also want to pay lower taxes. They are just angry and they don't even know why — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) December 28, 2019

That means that we have a young population with no knowledge, or little knowledge of history. That’s bad. — Jonyjames (@jonathanjaimes) December 28, 2019

This can’t be true. Are there any Millennials out there that can accurately describe a communistic society with a historical example that suggests America would be better as a communist country? I think this was a algorithm skewed poll or people do not really know what it is. — Timothy Kerby 🇺🇸 (@TimothyKerby) December 28, 2019

Really sad that so many of a generation with so much information at its fingertips cant read a little history. — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) December 28, 2019

I guess propaganda is effective — Nate (@nate_thegr8est) December 28, 2019

It’s worked in Cuba for years — Tony G. (@tony82g) December 28, 2019

I’m nearly certain that a supermajority of those saying they approve of communism cant even define communism in one sentence — that’s how badly educated this Millennial cohort is. — Diego Rivera 🇺🇸 (@DiegoRiveraAZ) December 28, 2019

No surprise. We no longer teach people history. How would they know? — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) December 28, 2019

What an indictment on public education, and maybe education in general. Some 93% of professors in upper ed identify as Liberal. Just some terrible indoctrination, and education overall, perhaps across most of the education spectrum. — Jason Van Buskirk (@iworshipjesus77) December 28, 2019

Don’t blame Millennials, blame the public educational system that indoctrinates children from young age to accept socialism and left leaning ideologies. — Randy Mendez (@randyjmen) December 28, 2019

I don’t think most millennials understand what communism really is. Let’s remember that education system has taught rewritten history and pushed an agenda for decades now. — Tired of the political fighting (@tired_fighting) December 28, 2019

This is what happens when you…

– are ignorant of history.

– have enjoyed a life made possible through the sacrifices of others while you yourself know comfort. https://t.co/LEFi1YGbNs — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 28, 2019

How's that saying go?

Good times create weak men, etc. — Brent of The West (@PNW_Biker) December 28, 2019

Next steps for understanding the data: A deeper survey into how they developed their views and who influenced them; a survey of their basic math, economic and financial literacy, and basic political science understanding. — Adam Kissel (@AdamKissel) December 28, 2019

I’m surprised it went up this much in just one year. I assume the influence of AOC and The Green New Deal played a part in this incredible increase of new Communists — Abdul 🇨🇦 (@Abdul_616) December 28, 2019

Give th em participation trophies they said. It will make them feel better they said — BurnerAccountCapital (@BurnerCapital) December 28, 2019

Cuba is not far from the US. Weird that we don’t see emigration to that paradise. — 🍀Paddy O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) December 28, 2019

Buy them plane tickets and wish them luck. — Bob Caudle (@NWABobCaudle) December 28, 2019

Not worried. When they find out that the economic collapse would prevent their parents from buying them new iPhones and letting them live rent free in their rooms until they’re 47…

They’ll worship Milton Freidman. — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) December 28, 2019

I wish we could raise the voting age. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) December 28, 2019

