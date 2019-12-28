This summer, a Gallup poll revealed that nearly 60 percent of Democrat voters surveyed said they felt good about socialism. Worse yet, a YouGov survey taken in November revealed that 70 percent of millennials said they’d be likely to vote for a socialist candidate, and communism was even more favorable than it was just a year ago.

The survey was released by the Washington, D.C., nonprofit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. Shawn Langlois reports:

A new survey released by the Washington, D.C., nonprofit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation reflects that, if the younger generation gets out and votes in 2020, those running for office on the far left have reason to be hopeful.

According to YouGov, which conducted the poll, capitalism, amid a widening divide between the haves and have-nots, has plunged in popularity from a year ago, with one out of every two millennials — ages 23 to 38 — supporting it.

Meanwhile, 36% of millennials polled say that they approve of communism, which is up significantly from 28% in 2018.

