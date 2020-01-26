As the shocking news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death due to a helicopter crash has been circulated, some of the other NBA greats and sports figures have given their thoughts on Bryant’s storied career and life.

Former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker.

76ers center Joel Embiid.

Fox Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard.

Trending

After passing Kobe to move into third in the all-time NBA scoring list, LeBron James reflected on the memories he shared with his former teammate last night.

Even non-basketball players shared their thoughts. Here is NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Olympic great Usain Bolt.

Sad day to say the least for the world of sports.

***

RELATED:

Reports: NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris BroussardJoel Embiidkobe bryantlebron jamesrichard shermantony parkerUsain Bolt