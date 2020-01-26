As the shocking news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death due to a helicopter crash has been circulated, some of the other NBA greats and sports figures have given their thoughts on Bryant’s storied career and life.

Former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker.

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

76ers center Joel Embiid.

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Fox Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard.

I really don’t know what to say. I feel like crying. My sincerest prayers go out to Kobe’s family and the entire basketball world, which was also Kobe’s family. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 26, 2020

After passing Kobe to move into third in the all-time NBA scoring list, LeBron James reflected on the memories he shared with his former teammate last night.

LeBron reflects on his favorite Kobe memories and the impact the Mamba has had on his life 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UDBYdttSli — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

Even non-basketball players shared their thoughts. Here is NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.

Just don’t have the words…. #Kobe — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Not Kobe — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 26, 2020

Olympic great Usain Bolt.

Sad day to say the least for the world of sports.

