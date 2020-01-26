Some very sad news from the world of sports as TMZ and ABC7 in California are reporting that NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

From the TMZ story:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed. Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tremendously sad news for the Bryant family and the families of everyone on board.

Bryant, who played for the Lakers for 20 years and helped them win five championships, was 41-years-old.

***