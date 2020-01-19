Former U.S. senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole is not holding back in showing his allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

It’s no secret which team the Doles are rooting for this afternoon! Go @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsVsTitans pic.twitter.com/pt1mnKxFFn — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) January 19, 2020

Those shoes, though.

Those shoes are amazing https://t.co/IoPVmtsefm — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 19, 2020

God bless him. And I hope I look as good as she does when I’m 84. https://t.co/gfISNcncFw — hAppy friCkin nEw year (@billpresson) January 19, 2020

I mean that’s long time #CoupleGoals right there! United football front! Great to see @SenatorDole going strong. https://t.co/OsdiQQ0ySy — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) January 19, 2020

