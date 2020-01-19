Retired Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson performed the national anthem before the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, and wow.

Gerald Wilson has the voice of an Angel. I am honored to be acquainted with this true gentleman. He sings the National Anthem at the Missouri Valley Men's Basketball Tournament each year. I have enjoyed many conversations with him. A must listen. pic.twitter.com/aWuaGWCzV8 — Angie Taylor (@AngieTa77835528) January 19, 2020

The one thing I always look for during National Anthem performances is if the performer goes up during the “was still there” part, rather than going down. When it’s done right, like in the performance before the Chiefs/Titans game, it’s hella powerful pic.twitter.com/LT6k5kKRB3 — Andrew Harts (@AndrewHarts) January 19, 2020

The performance elicited a standing Twitter ovation.

Now that’s an Anthem. Let’s go. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 19, 2020

Let that guy sing every national anthem ever. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) January 19, 2020

He SANG that national anthem!!!!! He SANG IT! Book that mans for everything!!! #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/UCdqMav6Pe — Tunisha Singleton (@TSingletonSays) January 19, 2020

That man crushed the national anthem 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) January 19, 2020

The National Anthem at the start of the #AFCChampionship game, conducted by (Ret) Petty Officer Wilson, deserved a standing ovation. That was great! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8At4eIZO93 — Jas🅾️n Lee Hughes (@jleehughes79) January 19, 2020

He crushed that anthem. Goodness — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) January 19, 2020

Generald Wilson gives me goosebumps everytime he sings the National Anthem. He sings it the way it was written. Best of health Mr. Wilson. pic.twitter.com/ExNipu4tnI — Augie Nash (@AugieNash) January 19, 2020

Generald Wilson! strong anthem, sir — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 19, 2020

The flyover was pretty cool, too.

B2 Bomber flying over Arrowhead for the National Anthem #afcchampionship #KCvsTen pic.twitter.com/QvCYF033nG — Drew Snyder (@DrewJSnyder) January 19, 2020

***

RELATED:

‘Made me cry!’ Navy petty officer knocks ‘God Bless America’ out of the park at World Series