Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) took three statements from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ as evidence that House Democrats are only concerned with politically dinging President Trump, not high crimes and misdemeanors.

“One way or another”?

Trending

Rep. Mark Meadows picked up on Pelosi’s “impeached for life” line, noting how far away it is from the “prayerful” action that Democrats said they were taking when they voted to impeach.

Just another day for Pelosi and her caucus.

***

RELATED:

‘He will be stuck in a chair’: Kevin McCarthy believes Pelosi has held the impeachment articles to benefit a certain 2020 Dem

OUCH! Sen. Josh Hawley has a simple 1-sentence translation of Nancy Pelosi’s spin on the articles of impeachment

‘Hilarious’! CNN’s doing their best to salvage Nancy Pelosi’s ‘impeachment impasse’ backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentNancy PelosiSteve Scalise