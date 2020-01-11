The Senate Democrats made demands for the impeachment trial of President Trump that Mitch McConnell refused to consider, all while Nancy Pelosi was stalling the articles of impeachment in the House. At that point, either the House Speaker or Senate Majority Leader would have to back down, and the one who blinked was Nancy Pelosi:

Run that story through the CNN spin machine, and this is was gets spit out:

That’s pretty much what Laurence Tribe said, and it isn’t surprising to see CNN taking the same approach as a lefty ally of the Democrats.

It was a huge miscalculation.

Because “leverage,” or something.

But even CNN knows that headline is a ridiculous attempt to salvage Pelosi’s failed stunt:

It sounds like the Dems and the media are having trouble letting go.

