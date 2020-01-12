House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy believes the reason Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held out on sending the impeachment articles to the Senate is that she is trying to help Joe Biden and hurt Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election.

McCarthy’s rationale:

“The Iowa Caucus is on February 3rd. Bernie Sanders is in first place, and what this does is this benefits Joe Biden. This harms Sen. Sanders, who is in first place and could become their nominee … he will be stuck in a chair because Nancy Pelosi held the papers different than what she said to the American public why she had to move so urgently.”

Pelosi relented this past week, announcing that she would bring a resolution to the floor to deliver the articles to the Senate.

Then, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed a resolution to dismiss impeachment without the articles.

