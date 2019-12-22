The second-highest-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate is not in favor of his colleagues signaling how they plan to vote in the looming impeachment trial of President Trump. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders indicating they are going to vote to convict Trump, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said that is “not what the Constitution envisioned.”

“I really think it is (a mistake). I think they’ve gone too far.”

“When it comes to saying, ‘I’ve made up my mind; it’s all over,’ for goodness sakes, that is not what the Constitution envisioned.”

Even though a Senate trial is probably still weeks away, several Democrat senators have not been reluctant to make it known where they stand.

Trending

“The case is clear” seems to be a far cry from impartiality.

Both articles of impeachment passed by the House had bipartisan opposition and Democrat-only support.

***

RELATED:

‘He’s open to witnesses’: Pence chief of staff says WH wants a Senate trial to prove the president’s innocence

Rep. Jeff Van Drew says an order from a Democrat leader about impeachment caused him to change parties

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDana BashDick Durbin