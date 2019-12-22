The second-highest-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate is not in favor of his colleagues signaling how they plan to vote in the looming impeachment trial of President Trump. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders indicating they are going to vote to convict Trump, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said that is “not what the Constitution envisioned.”

“I think they’ve gone too far," Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin says of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle who have announced how they will vote ahead of the impeachment trial. "For goodness sakes that is not what the Constitution envisioned." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/gVDlTzzUGU — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 22, 2019

“I really think it is (a mistake). I think they’ve gone too far.” … “When it comes to saying, ‘I’ve made up my mind; it’s all over,’ for goodness sakes, that is not what the Constitution envisioned.”

Even though a Senate trial is probably still weeks away, several Democrat senators have not been reluctant to make it known where they stand.

Donald Trump has abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain. By voting to impeach him, the House has taken an important step to hold him accountable. I'm ready to fulfill my constitutional duty in the Senate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 19, 2019

After lengthy fact-finding & compelling public testimony, the case is clear: President Trump tried to trade away our national security for a personal political favor. Merely soliciting a bribe is bribery. Ineffective criminals are still criminals. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 19, 2019

“The case is clear” seems to be a far cry from impartiality.

This is a solemn day for America. There is clear evidence that President Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress. This has left the House of Representatives no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry and vote to impeach the President. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) December 19, 2019

Today is a sad & sobering moment for the country. After embarking on a path for facts & the truth, the House has presented us with evidence that the President abused his power for personal gain, compromised our national security & obstructed the investigation into his misconduct. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 19, 2019

The fact is @realDonaldTrump shook down the Ukrainian President for his personal, political gain with a taxpayer-funded bribe. He has yet to present a defense, which leaves us with the overwhelming evidence that he committed impeachable offenses. pic.twitter.com/chBiJlLunZ — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 19, 2019

Both articles of impeachment passed by the House had bipartisan opposition and Democrat-only support.

