Marc Short, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, says the White House wants to see a trial in the Senate so that President Trump “gets exonerated.”

Appearing on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ Short says Trump wants to “prove his innocence.”

“I think the president wants to prove his innocence. The president has articulated he’s open to witnesses.”

But, he also said they do not want a “prolonged” trial.

“We’re anxious to get back to the work for the American people. To the extent that there’s a prolonged trial, we’re not anxious for that. We’re anxious to say, ‘Let’s get back to working for things the American people said they wanted.'”

Short said the White House is confident of a coming deal between the majority and minority leaders in the Senate.

“As we transition to the Senate, I think that we understand that Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer will strike a deal in this.” … “Chuck Schumer has said he wants a deal like the Clinton impeachment. That was a vote that was 100-0, including Chuck Schumer himself voting for that deal that basically allowed a phase one that let both sides lay out their arguments and then have decisions about whether or not there are witnesses.”

He went on to call Speaker Pelosi’s position “untenable” because she is “trampling” the president’s constitutional rights.

Short called out Democrats for impeaching the president because of his recent accomplishments.

Following the passage of the impeachment articles this past week and failure to deliver those to the Senate, the House stands in recess until early January.

