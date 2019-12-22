Today is the 49th birthday of Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas. Greg Abbott, the governor of the Lone Star State, found a unique way of wishing him happy birthday.
Happy birthday to the Zodiac Killer.
Here’s to many more years of evading arrest. @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/ZflpNNPfFT
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 22, 2019
To which Cruz responded.
Thx! They’ll never catch me…. https://t.co/Ie4Vqwtj8D
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 22, 2019
It all started during the heat of the 2016 campaign for the Republican nomination.
There’s a crazy conspiracy theory that Ted Cruz is the Zodiac killer https://t.co/cI6cXiF4B3 pic.twitter.com/SASZZH5Skv
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 7, 2016
'I am the Zodiac Killer'? Twitter speculates about Ted Cruz's 'major announcement' https://t.co/4r4x8QyVUK pic.twitter.com/7WHOL65oq8
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 27, 2016
And it has persisted.
‘Zodiac’s body count grows’! Ted Cruz just delivered the fatal blow to Beto O’Rourke’s ego https://t.co/0QCQUCUkA4
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 24, 2019
At least Cruz has embraced the meme.
Sen. Ted Cruz calls out Bernie Sanders for trying to redistribute his infamy as the Zodiac Killer https://t.co/2LEnjiy141
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2019
Zodiac Killer or not, happy birthday to Sen. Cruz.
