Today is the 49th birthday of Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas. Greg Abbott, the governor of the Lone Star State, found a unique way of wishing him happy birthday.

To which Cruz responded.

It all started during the heat of the 2016 campaign for the Republican nomination.

And it has persisted.

At least Cruz has embraced the meme.

Zodiac Killer or not, happy birthday to Sen. Cruz.

