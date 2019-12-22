Today is the 49th birthday of Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas. Greg Abbott, the governor of the Lone Star State, found a unique way of wishing him happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the Zodiac Killer. Here’s to many more years of evading arrest. @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/ZflpNNPfFT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 22, 2019

To which Cruz responded.

It all started during the heat of the 2016 campaign for the Republican nomination.

There’s a crazy conspiracy theory that Ted Cruz is the Zodiac killer https://t.co/cI6cXiF4B3 pic.twitter.com/SASZZH5Skv — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 7, 2016

'I am the Zodiac Killer'? Twitter speculates about Ted Cruz's 'major announcement' https://t.co/4r4x8QyVUK pic.twitter.com/7WHOL65oq8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 27, 2016

And it has persisted.

‘Zodiac’s body count grows’! Ted Cruz just delivered the fatal blow to Beto O’Rourke’s ego https://t.co/0QCQUCUkA4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 24, 2019

At least Cruz has embraced the meme.

Sen. Ted Cruz calls out Bernie Sanders for trying to redistribute his infamy as the Zodiac Killer https://t.co/2LEnjiy141 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2019

Zodiac Killer or not, happy birthday to Sen. Cruz.

