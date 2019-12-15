Texas Sen. Ted Cruz blasted the impeachment effort that House Democrats have engaged in, calling it a “partisan show trial.” He said such a process won’t happen in the Senate, where the president will get the opportunity to defend himself.

The kangaroo court going on in the House will not continue in the Senate. The American people know this is a waste of time. They know this is the Democrats putting on a circus. pic.twitter.com/oqun1nmAj0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 15, 2019

Appearing on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos, Cruz said Democrats have abandoned their poll-tested word (“bribery”) and are now just going forward with impeachment without proving anything.

House Democrats hate @realDonaldTrump and they are angry at the American people for electing him. They’re trying to undermine an election – and that’s why the #ArticlesOfImpeachment won’t go anywhere in the Senate. The facts aren’t there. pic.twitter.com/cZyfbbrkFl — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 15, 2019

He also called out Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary chairman) and Adam Schiff (House Intelligence chairman) for only being interested in partisan attacks.

“Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff are interested in one thing which is their partisan attacks.” –@SenTedCruz pic.twitter.com/wj5oB0570Z — GOP (@GOP) December 15, 2019

All in all, Cruz says this was a pretty terrible week for Democrats.

ICYMI on @ThisWeekABC: 2 things happened this week of great consequence… #1: The IG’s #FISAReport showed @TheJusticeDept & @FBI’s grotesque abuses of power to undermine a political candidate. #2: We saw the Dems’ #ArticlesOfImpeachment & their entire partisan case collapse. pic.twitter.com/vnAIcDRY1s — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 15, 2019

“This is the beginning of the end for this show trial that we’ve seen in the House.”

***

RELATED:

‘I have nothing but disdain for this’: Lindsey Graham doesn’t hold back when explaining why he wants the impeachment ‘crock’ ended