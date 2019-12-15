Texas Sen. Ted Cruz blasted the impeachment effort that House Democrats have engaged in, calling it a “partisan show trial.” He said such a process won’t happen in the Senate, where the president will get the opportunity to defend himself.

Appearing on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos, Cruz said Democrats have abandoned their poll-tested word (“bribery”) and are now just going forward with impeachment without proving anything.

He also called out Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary chairman) and Adam Schiff (House Intelligence chairman) for only being interested in partisan attacks.

All in all, Cruz says this was a pretty terrible week for Democrats.

“This is the beginning of the end for this show trial that we’ve seen in the House.”

