Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) told NBC’s Chuck Todd on ‘Meet the Press’ that “Democrats had a bad week,” referring to the House Intelligence Committee’s marathon of public witness-questioning in an impeachment inquiry about President Trump.

He told Todd that Washington pundits are in a bubble about impeachment and used recent polling data to support his conclusion.

Wicker says he believes the American people see the effort by Democrats to remove the president as an unfair process.

Wicker also pushed back on the notion that there was untoward pressure on the Ukrainian president applied by the Trump administration.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) also seems to be in a bubble. He claimed that support for impeachment has “increased dramatically,” despite polls showing Americans going the opposite direction.

‘Proceed with caution’ is not a maxim currently being used by Democrats.

