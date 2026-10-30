Brandon Gill Drops the Receipts on Obama’s Sudden ‘Mr. Rogers’ Unity Act

Barack Obama's sudden Mr. Rogers act is getting a little old for Brandon Gill.

Barack Obama: "I am tired of being divided! I want friendship and neighborliness!" https://t.co/1LIdDcwq5L — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 29, 2026

Advertisement

He called us "bitter clingers," he told business owners they didn't build that, he weaponized the IRS to target conservatives, he called you a racist if you disagreed with him, and he spied on Donald Trump's campaign. Now, he wants unity. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 30, 2026

He built this.

He doesn’t want unity. He wants surrender. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 30, 2026

He's so butt-hurt Trump undid his legacy in one fell swoop and now he won't go away.

It’s been long enough, “you didn’t build that” deserves a 4K remaster. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 30, 2026

Can he just go paint like George W?

Unity on his terms means we submit — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) October 30, 2026

Obama..the snake sent in to destroy USA🤬 — BethDittmander (pronoun: garbage) (@dittmander) October 30, 2026

And he did his job.

Is this the Earth-2 Obama? When did he ever say or even imply this? Just imaginary stuff here. — Rafique Tucker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@RiffRaf979) October 30, 2026

He forgets the Obama as President he actually was.

Brandon’s post isn’t even a recap of Obama’s derogatory ways. All one has to do is see the polling for when Obama became POTUS and when he left office. Going in, the overwhelming vast majority of the US said race relations would improve. When he left the same % said it got worse. — Todd שמואל Mirkin 1/1024 Your 2nd Favorite Jew (@TMirkin) October 30, 2026

Much worse and then the Democrats who came after him, made them even worse.

Obama is a poisonous snake 🐍 The marxists always yell "unity". Unity has a whole different meaning to them. They frame it in a way that it sounds like the unity meaning we know - people happily united - but it's not. Unity to them only means "give us power to control you". And, once marxists gain power, they divide citizens even more and pit them against one another ... so that the people will never unite against the marxists in power. — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) October 30, 2026

They preach 'unity' until they win. Then, they force people to comply.

This Monster divided America and now appears like an angel. — Cristiane Machado (@CristianeM82594) October 30, 2026

Absolutely correct, Obama was the beginning of the extreme division between republicans and democrats. Blame Obama for the anger on the left! Vote RED America! — Teresa Pierce (@TeresaP87466324) October 30, 2026

@realBrandonGill That's the beauty of it. He divides people by proclaiming unity. Of course, to him "unity" means "shut up and do what I say." — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

And he'll lie to your face the whole time he's doing it.

@realBrandonGill Obama never wanted unity. He helped start the division we’re stuck with, while legacy media spent eight years treating him like a saint. This is just for show. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) October 30, 2026

And some people are still buying it.

@realBrandonGill Worst president in history. Most divisive by far. — Larissa (@amylcris) October 30, 2026

And he's proud of it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.