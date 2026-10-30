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Brandon Gill Drops the Receipts on Obama’s Sudden ‘Mr. Rogers’ Unity Act

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 11:36 AM
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Brandon Gill Drops the Receipts on Obama’s Sudden ‘Mr. Rogers’ Unity Act
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Barack Obama's sudden Mr. Rogers act is getting a little old for Brandon Gill.

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He built this.

He's so butt-hurt Trump undid his legacy in one fell swoop and now he won't go away.

Can he just go paint like George W?

And he did his job.

He forgets the Obama as President he actually was.

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Much worse and then the Democrats who came after him, made them even worse.

They preach 'unity' until they win. Then, they force people to comply.

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And he'll lie to your face the whole time he's doing it.

And some people are still buying it.

And he's proud of it. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | MEDIA BIAS

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