Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York) called out House Democrats, specifically Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, for “connecting dots that aren’t actually connected” during this past week’s impeachment inquiry.

Zeldin points out that the part of Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony that Schiff wants to hold up as supremely important in making a determination from the hearing contained words like “presume” and “guess.” Democrats have yet to release the transcript of Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy, something Zeldin says is “very important” in determining why there was a hold on aid to Ukraine.

Adam Schiff wants to bury 97% of the facts. I joined @jaketapper this morning to make sure the public knows what Schiff wants everyone to ignore. pic.twitter.com/0I34hozIC7 — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 24, 2019

As shown during the questioning by Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), Sondland said President Trump told him on the phone that he wanted “nothing” and “no quid pro quo.”

Adam Schiff is being totally disingenuous by using Gordon Sondland’s testimony to argue that there was a quid pro quo between President Trump and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Sondland testified Trump “said I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.” pic.twitter.com/10rFfXEPHh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 24, 2019

That doesn’t fit Schiff’s narrative, of course.

This Adam in Wonderland fairy tale relies on 3% of the story connecting dots that aren't actually connected, attempting to write the world's greatest parody ever. I'll keep doing my part to get out the other 97% of the story with facts. pic.twitter.com/poppJ7QQ2N — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 24, 2019

As Mollie Hemingway pointed out, this is not going the way Democrats wanted it to go.

Americans KNOW it’s political: Mollie Hemingway’s thread spells bad news for Schiff and pro-impeachment folks https://t.co/WA8McovSwF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 24, 2019

