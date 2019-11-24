Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York) called out House Democrats, specifically Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, for “connecting dots that aren’t actually connected” during this past week’s impeachment inquiry.

Zeldin points out that the part of Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony that Schiff wants to hold up as supremely important in making a determination from the hearing contained words like “presume” and “guess.” Democrats have yet to release the transcript of Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy, something Zeldin says is “very important” in determining why there was a hold on aid to Ukraine.

As shown during the questioning by Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), Sondland said President Trump told him on the phone that he wanted “nothing” and “no quid pro quo.”

That doesn’t fit Schiff’s narrative, of course.

As Mollie Hemingway pointed out, this is not going the way Democrats wanted it to go.

