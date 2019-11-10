Let’s go to an alternate universe for a brief moment where Democrats hold a nearly 10-seat majority in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer is the majority leader and Mitch McConnell is his minority counterpart.

Is there anyone who believes we would be hearing the following from Schumer in that universe?

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "I'm ready to sit down with Leader McConnell and try to come up with fair rules [on impeachment]. There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that." pic.twitter.com/JKmn55ftEm — The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2019

Back to reality. Schumer needs to remember the damage done by his predecessor, Harry Reid, to the minority’s ability to wield power in the Senate.

When Democrats dont have the votes, they ask for fairness because that is according to conservative principles- When Democrats do have the votes, they take away fairness because that is according to Democrat principles https://t.co/bq6AvgOolk — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 10, 2019

We have the votes. You don’t. What was it Barack Obama said? “I won. Deal with it.” https://t.co/VRhAGPwBcg — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 10, 2019

He would also do well to pay attention to the kind of treatment the Republican minority in the House is enduring at the hands of Democrats.

"I want to work with McConnell"

After his colleagues in the House play hardball. I don't think so. https://t.co/aLyfsGH1Mx — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) November 10, 2019

Sen. Schumer can blame the current predicament in which he finds his caucus on Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Harry Reid, Barack Obama and other Democrats who helped set this tone.

