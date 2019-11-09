As we told you earlier, the House Republicans’ list of witnesses they are requesting to appear before impeachment inquiry open hearings beginning next week includes Hunter Biden, the whistleblower, and others. House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff has responded to the Republicans’ proposed witness list, and his response is completely lacking in self-awareness:

Did Schiff really accuse others of pushing “sham investigations”? Yikes.

The reality is that Schiff’s trying to protect a sham investigation, not prevent one.

