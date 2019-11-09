As we told you earlier, the House Republicans’ list of witnesses they are requesting to appear before impeachment inquiry open hearings beginning next week includes Hunter Biden, the whistleblower, and others. House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff has responded to the Republicans’ proposed witness list, and his response is completely lacking in self-awareness:

House Republicans listed Hunter Biden and the whistleblower among their desired public hearing witnesses. Here is Chairman Schiff’s response. pic.twitter.com/RzvGNwYUpJ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 9, 2019

Did Schiff really accuse others of pushing “sham investigations”? Yikes.

“Sham investigation”? The obviously sham investigation is the one being conducted by the Democrats. So far, not one scintilla of evidence has emerged supporting the insinuation that any particular outcome other than the truth about apparently corrupt Biden acts was requested. — RealFurgas (@RealFurgas) November 9, 2019

The reality is that Schiff’s trying to protect a sham investigation, not prevent one.