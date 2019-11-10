Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) says the identity of the whistleblower must be made known in order for impeachment to even be considered in the U.S. Senate.

Graham on Fox: I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn't allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid, because without the whistleblower complaint, we wouldn't be talking about any of this. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 10, 2019

He also said that without Hunter Biden being called as a witness (in addition to the whistleblower’s identity being made known), it would be a “joke.”

.@SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo Thread.@LindseyGrahamSC says any impeachment that doesn’t call the whistleblower to testify will be dead on arrival in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/FbC6yxPPPl — The “Dirty” Truth (@AKA_RealDirty) November 10, 2019

“If they don’t call the whistleblower in the House, this thing is dead on arrival in the Senate.”

And as we know, making the whistleblower’s identity known is not currently on the Democrats’ to-do list.

Here is Graham’s entire interview on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with Maria Bartiromo.

