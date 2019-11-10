Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) says the identity of the whistleblower must be made known in order for impeachment to even be considered in the U.S. Senate.

He also said that without Hunter Biden being called as a witness (in addition to the whistleblower’s identity being made known), it would be a “joke.”

“If they don’t call the whistleblower in the House, this thing is dead on arrival in the Senate.”

And as we know, making the whistleblower’s identity known is not currently on the Democrats’ to-do list.

Here is Graham’s entire interview on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with Maria Bartiromo.

***

