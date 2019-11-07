Now that Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t running for president anymore he’s got some extra time to try and dig up some impeachable offenses against Trump. Swalwell is also very concerned about protecting “whistleblowers” — or anybody inside of government who simply helps forward the Democrat narrative:

In the future, you will go to jail if you out a whistleblower. Legislation coming. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 7, 2019

Funny how we didn’t hear that level of concern in previous years:

By future, you mean the Obama administration, which used the Espionage Act to prosecute more whistleblowers than all his predecessors combined. Good talk. — Razor (@hale_razor) November 7, 2019

Maybe “whistleblowers” with damaging info about Democrats weren’t considered worthy of protection.

Like Obama did. — Oak Meister (@oak523) November 7, 2019

Obama sent the whistleblowers to jail — Shannon K (@shannyk36) November 7, 2019

LMFAO, ok eric, FYI Obama fired 8 whistleblowers.

Democrats are nothing but a clown act — Daryl Harrenstein (@d_harrenstein) November 7, 2019

Fascinating! Obama outed the Whistleblower on he and Eric Holder's Fast and Furious gun running to Mexico. He was fired, ruined for telling the truth. Now, you're bothered? Seriously, #STFU. You never cared about our guys who got dead under Obama, Holder. https://t.co/WBmcCbq1sb — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) November 7, 2019

Nice try though, Dems:

What you call ‘whistleblower’, I call Dem Operative trying to help the Left frame/oust a duly elected President. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) November 7, 2019

He's not a whistleblower if he's an active, uncoerced participant in the setup. — Joan of Argghh! (@JoanOfArgghh) November 7, 2019

You know, Swalwell could make it so much easier:

Just nuke them and get it over with — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 7, 2019

LOL.