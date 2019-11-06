As you’re well aware, Democrats have a long list of what they consider impeachable offenses Trump has committed (even if they exist only in their heads). Rep. Eric Swalwell, who was also a presidential candidate for a few minutes, has spotted another:

Presidents are constitutionally constrained from doing anything about ambassadors who don’t conform to their policies? Yeah, no:

We’re not sure the congressman knows how anything works.

We won’t continue to add to the humiliation lest the congressman threaten to nuke us if he’s ever elected president.

