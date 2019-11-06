As you’re well aware, Democrats have a long list of what they consider impeachable offenses Trump has committed (even if they exist only in their heads). Rep. Eric Swalwell, who was also a presidential candidate for a few minutes, has spotted another:

Rep. Eric Swalwell: "It's an abuse of power to remove an ambassador for political reasons because you don't like what they're doing." pic.twitter.com/kg8PbwwXfr — The Hill (@thehill) November 6, 2019

Presidents are constitutionally constrained from doing anything about ambassadors who don’t conform to their policies? Yeah, no:

Is there a bigger empty suit than this guy. — Geza (@gezamario) November 6, 2019

Even for the modern Democrat Party this is astonishing. One of their (former) candidates for President thinks ambassadors set foreign policy and then Presidents are supposed to support whatever policy the ambassador has decided. Or at least he claims to think that. Cripes. https://t.co/XDd8uG0ELV — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 6, 2019

Does he know how ambassadorships work? pic.twitter.com/4glL2rkrwE — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) November 6, 2019

We’re not sure the congressman knows how anything works.

Clearly, he's got a real handle on the constitutional privilege of the president. — Brian Smetana 🇺🇸 (@sacd420) November 6, 2019

Just like removing a President for the same reason, right @ericswalwell ? — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) November 6, 2019

I generally try to avoid using the word dumbass when referring to a person of obviously less brain activity than the norm, but this guy? He's an unintelligent ass. https://t.co/R7mkVS17If — Crash Turkey Letalien (@Coach_Crash) November 6, 2019

There are not enough ‘o’s in the word buffoon to accurately describe this idiot. https://t.co/5mzyC91508 — wiserbud (@WiserMeany) November 6, 2019

I just….can't…..come up with words to fully address this lying idiocy. https://t.co/n0GYYgoLhG — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 6, 2019

@ericswalwell might be the stupidest man ever elected to public office. https://t.co/DY4qmhIlrK — David Insley (@MDBaysideSports) November 6, 2019

.@ericswalwell is in a league of his own when it comes to stupid. https://t.co/OVDfDbJ5Fs — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 6, 2019

We won’t continue to add to the humiliation lest the congressman threaten to nuke us if he’s ever elected president.