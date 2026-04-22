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Biden’s ‘Rachel’ Levine Does Wayne & Garth Drag at Mets Game: The Curse is Real and It’s Ugly as Sin

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on April 22, 2026
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

The Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services under Joe Biden, Rachel Levine (her name isn't Rachel ... Democrats just pretend she is a woman), is apparently enjoying her time off since leaving the White House.

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Oof! That's quite a visual.

If these two are going to pretend to be women, the least they could do is buy decent wigs and learn how to do make-up. They aren't even trying.

Did that curse literally make them ugly? 

Snack on some nuts and hot dogs! A regular old day at the ballfield.

At the field enjoying the Pitchers and Catchers. What a blast.

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That's an excellent motivator to get folks to the polls.

Immediately. 

Birds of a feather.

More like the TEMU remake. 

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This is not what the fans want to see.

That's putting in mildly.

Also, sex change drugs, apparently. 

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