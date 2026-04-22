Biden’s ‘Rachel’ Levine Does Wayne & Garth Drag at Mets Game: The Curse is Real and It’s Ugly as Sin

The Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services under Joe Biden, Rachel Levine (her name isn't Rachel ... Democrats just pretend she is a woman), is apparently enjoying her time off since leaving the White House.
Man, that’s crazy. No wonder the Mets keep losing. pic.twitter.com/AEqjyYGqIK— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 21, 2026
Oof! That's quite a visual.
This Wayne’s World remake looks terrible https://t.co/dUCudyLm4i— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 21, 2026
If these two are going to pretend to be women, the least they could do is buy decent wigs and learn how to do make-up. They aren't even trying.
Wow Wayne and Garth look bad….. https://t.co/ZWx5w9Oyod— Tet (@Neko_Tet) April 21, 2026
Mets Curse was real. https://t.co/lWkDNSVrdn— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 21, 2026
Did that curse literally make them ugly?
I mean, who doesn't love throwing back a few beers with the boys while taking in a basball game? https://t.co/ax5fJNoeyj— AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 21, 2026
Snack on some nuts and hot dogs! A regular old day at the ballfield.
God forbid a couple of white boys catch a little baseball https://t.co/TfQjYmnZsc— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) April 21, 2026
At the field enjoying the Pitchers and Catchers. What a blast.
The Mets, who have a top 8 payroll in the MLB, have had the worst record in the MLB since last year's absurd Pride Night game that featured homosexual men dancing and kissing on the jumbotron and spawned a whole "Gay Mets" merch line and subculture https://t.co/KaDvh6kRAl— Toad (@LearnToToad) April 21, 2026
Recommended
Lady Di and Marion are looking good https://t.co/DTxDf7xgsI— Garrett Andritz (@Thurdeye) April 21, 2026
You wanna inspire me not to stay home in November, remind me of these freaks. https://t.co/lESLhoWR8o— Calamity Jen (@realjenx) April 21, 2026
That's an excellent motivator to get folks to the polls.
I'm ready for that Asteroid...😬 https://t.co/0r7SrKEEid pic.twitter.com/IINL88Fekv— Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) April 21, 2026
Immediately.
So far this week I see these two and Mamdani parading around as Met's fans. Makes me wonder... https://t.co/jVkNFrYGMi— Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 21, 2026
Birds of a feather.
Disney remake of Thelma & Louise https://t.co/UX5G63CwcR— SgtFitz (@SatMatHost) April 21, 2026
More like the TEMU remake.
I wonder whether they know that four balls is a walk in baseball. https://t.co/9KTU5ozRcQ— David Rohowits (@CaptRoho) April 21, 2026
Reason 25 just this season not to be a Met fan, and to get my Met tattoo removed. https://t.co/I4mbhVZVxM— 𝕀𝕤𝕝𝕖𝕤 𝕃𝕚𝕗𝕖 (@Isles_Life) April 22, 2026
I hope the @NYMetsHub end the season in last place for allowing these Primitive Creatures in their stadium. https://t.co/ZHPADCmidf— George Maniere (@GeorgeManiereg) April 21, 2026
This is not what the fans want to see.
Those 2 dudes are mentally ill https://t.co/lI7NenhtGw— #ToldYaSoBro (@PerfectTrev) April 21, 2026
That's putting in mildly.
Y'all this is creepytastically creepy. https://t.co/HLNFeWED18— Christy Hunter (@ChristyHun84655) April 22, 2026
The years have not been kind to Wayne and Garth.— Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) April 22, 2026
After Cassandra divorced Wayne and "Dream Woman" left Garth at the altar, the boys fell into a spiral of cough syrup and amphetamines. https://t.co/Fax4laFzHt
Also, sex change drugs, apparently.
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