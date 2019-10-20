As we watched last night, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders sure sounded like an argument for school choice. So much so that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos decided to use them to promote education freedom.

During the rally, she told a tale about the inadequacy of education offered in the Bronx and how her family ended up sending her to another school in Westchester County.

It’s not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has used her own life experiences to inadvertently endorse the principles of school choice.

Sometimes you wonder if liberals weren’t so focused on being liberals, they might recognize that conservatives have been proposing effective solutions to many of the problems they constantly decry.

