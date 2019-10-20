As we watched last night, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders sure sounded like an argument for school choice. So much so that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos decided to use them to promote education freedom.

Picking the best school for you is called school choice. Glad your family had an option, @aoc. Now let’s help every child! #EducationFreedom https://t.co/c3tJ6PWXE7 — Secretary Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) October 20, 2019

During the rally, she told a tale about the inadequacy of education offered in the Bronx and how her family ended up sending her to another school in Westchester County.

.@AOC on her family moving from the Bronx to Westchester so she would receive a better education: “That’s when I got my first taste of a country who allows their kids' destiny to be determined by the zip code that they are born in." pic.twitter.com/ZPmAUSCyc0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2019

It’s not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has used her own life experiences to inadvertently endorse the principles of school choice.

AOC Gives Ammo To School-Choice And Standardized Test Advocates

https://t.co/Su0iTcSUy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2019

Sometimes you wonder if liberals weren’t so focused on being liberals, they might recognize that conservatives have been proposing effective solutions to many of the problems they constantly decry.

***

RELATED:

At Bernie’s rally, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sure sounds like she supports school choice

AWKWARD: AOC keeps it fake friendly but you can tell Neera Tanden trying to ‘But Hillary’ her Bernie speech pissed her off