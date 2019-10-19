Are we the only ones are reminded of Michelle Obama’s confession that she’d never been proud of America until her husband was nominated for president when we see this clip of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling of how her family’s move to Westchester, N.Y., gave her her first taste of a country with educational standards?

Ocasio-Cortez formally endorsed Bernie Sanders for president at his rally Saturday, and we’re pretty sure he’s not for school choice either, but it looks like Ocasio-Cortez is all in favor of it:

No, she favors pouring more money into teachers’ unions so they can send the money back to the Democratic party in the form of campaign donations.

Even Jeb! picked up on it:

At least Bernie Sanders secured her endorsement — he needs the boost.

