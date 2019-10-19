Are we the only ones are reminded of Michelle Obama’s confession that she’d never been proud of America until her husband was nominated for president when we see this clip of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling of how her family’s move to Westchester, N.Y., gave her her first taste of a country with educational standards?

Ocasio-Cortez formally endorsed Bernie Sanders for president at his rally Saturday, and we’re pretty sure he’s not for school choice either, but it looks like Ocasio-Cortez is all in favor of it:

.@AOC on her family moving from the Bronx to Westchester so she would receive a better education: “That’s when I got my first taste of a country who allows their kids' destiny to be determined by the zip code that they are born in." pic.twitter.com/ZPmAUSCyc0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2019

Is she arguing for school choice? — William Mattucks (@WMattucks) October 19, 2019

She is but she doesn't realize it. — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) October 19, 2019

Ask her if she supports school choice — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 19, 2019

On this, she’s correct. Which is controlled by our government. So, is @AOC advocating for limited government and school choice? — Tim (@boathousedcl) October 19, 2019

So she’s championing school choice now? She’s slamming the teachers union? She’s putting kids first? — Bhess (@Bhess) October 19, 2019

AOC favors vouchers? — TheLastGentleman (@AppreciatesNick) October 19, 2019

So she is in favor of school vouchers? pic.twitter.com/0vIbwkVxtI — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) October 19, 2019

No, she favors pouring more money into teachers’ unions so they can send the money back to the Democratic party in the form of campaign donations.

Her parents moved because liberal policies in NYC failed their citizens. 🤷‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 19, 2019

Soooo…the system worked….? — Just a squirrel… (@Michael11369262) October 19, 2019

"Real progress will only be achieved when we've made all public schools equally as shitty and corrupt as those in outer-borough NYC" — Tiny Loc Smoove from Skyscraper Blvd Crips (@Bugs_Meany) October 19, 2019

This woman is full of crap. — Silcy (@Silc_nj) October 19, 2019

Even Jeb! picked up on it:

Maybe she should support lower income parents who can’t move the power to choose their child’s school. https://t.co/5tIUio0GLc — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 19, 2019

At least Bernie Sanders secured her endorsement — he needs the boost.