Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, has a few questions for House Democrat leadership, particularly Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, about the whistleblower’s complaint and the clandestine nature of their inquiry process.

There has been a lot of noise since @SpeakerPelosi decided to call for impeachment before having the facts. Here are a few important questions: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why did the “whistleblower” write an 800+ word memo describing President Trump and President Zelensky’s call based on second-hand information gleaned from a conversation that lasted just a few minutes? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why did the “whistleblower” wait 18 days to file the complaint after describing the call as “frightening” in their memo? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why and when did the “whistleblower” communicate with @RepAdamSchiff’s staff before filing the complaint? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why did the “whistleblower” hide from the ICIG that they met with @repadamschiff’s staff by not checking the box on the whistleblower form indicating they had spoken to Congress? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why didn’t @RepAdamSchiff tell us his staff had met with the “whistleblower?” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why didn’t the “whistleblower” just give his memo to the Inspector General, instead of a seven page complaint dressed up with extraneous citations and media references? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why is @RepAdamSchiff holding hearings, depositions, and interviews behind closed doors? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why won’t @RepAdamSchiff release the transcripts of these interviews, instead of leaking cherry-picked information that fits his narrative? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why won’t @RepAdamSchiff take questions from the press after these interviews, like Republicans have done? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why does @SpeakerPelosi think we need to “strike while the iron is hot,” instead of taking time for serious and thorough investigative fact-finding? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why is @SpeakerPelosi scared to have a vote to open an official impeachment inquiry like it’s been done every other time? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why do Democrats keep making up the rules as they go along, instead of following a fair process? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

What work did the “whistleblower” do with a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why do Democrats and the media keep falsely claiming President Trump pressured Ukraine? President Zelensky has repeatedly said that he wasn’t pushed. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why don’t Democrats trust the American people to choose the President? The election is less than 13 months away. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why won’t Democrats focus on helping the country, instead of attacking the President with this unfair and partisan process? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

Why won’t the media ask these questions to @RepAdamSchiff or @SpeakerPelosi? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2019

These are all valid questions that Pelosi and Schiff do not want to touch.

