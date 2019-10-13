Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, has a few questions for House Democrat leadership, particularly Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, about the whistleblower’s complaint and the clandestine nature of their inquiry process.

These are all valid questions that Pelosi and Schiff do not want to touch.

Tags: Adam SchiffJim JordanNancy Pelosi