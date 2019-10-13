GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin (New York) tore into House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Democrats spearheading the impeachment process. During an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week,’ Zeldin accused Schiff of creating a “fairytale” and attempting to get Americans “drunk on his favorite cocktail,” which be broke down into three ingredients.

Adam Schiff is trying to get the US drunk on his favorite cocktail: There are three main ingredients: (1) Cherry-picking leaks, (2) withholding key facts, and (3) outright lying. I discussed this AM on @ThisWeekABC w @jonkarl pic.twitter.com/3A0OmgQapS — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

This was after Zeldin told host Jon Karl that Joe and Hunter Biden should not be immune from scrutiny over his Ukrainian dealings simply because the elder Biden is running for president.

I don't believe Burisma, Joe Biden, Zlochevsky, or Hunter Biden should be immune from scrutiny just bc Joe Biden is running for POTUS. Pres Trump & many others (myself included!) have a huge problem w/the Biden's shady arrangement in Ukraine.@ThisWeekABC @jonkarl pic.twitter.com/NX9bRWZLx1 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

With no relevant experience, Hunter got paid 50k+ p/month by corrupt foreigners, solely bc he was the VP's son. VP Biden threatened Ukraine w/the loss of $1B if the state prosecutor wasn’t immediately fired, who btw, had an open case into Burisma/Zlochevsky. Those are ALL facts! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

NO ONE in the Obama admin was more conflicted out to run point w/ Ukraine than Joe Biden. Maybe the US needs to change laws to make sure this never happens again in the future. If that Biden family scheme in Ukraine w/Burisma & Zlochevsky wasn’t illegal, then it should’ve been. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Schiff was on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation,’ where he basically admitted that there was no quid pro quo between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Did Adam Schiff Just Admit There Was No Quid Pro Quo?

https://t.co/524etf1Qby — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) October 13, 2019

As pointed out by PJ Media, this undermines the narrative Schiff and other Dems have been trying to create.

For weeks now, we’ve been told that the transcript was evidence of a quid pro quo, and now Adam Schiff is saying “there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo.“

Adam Schiff: "First, there doesn't need to be a quid pro quo…" What??? — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) October 13, 2019

