GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin (New York) tore into House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Democrats spearheading the impeachment process. During an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week,’ Zeldin accused Schiff of creating a “fairytale” and attempting to get Americans “drunk on his favorite cocktail,” which be broke down into three ingredients.

This was after Zeldin told host Jon Karl that Joe and Hunter Biden should not be immune from scrutiny over his Ukrainian dealings simply because the elder Biden is running for president.

Meanwhile, Schiff was on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation,’ where he basically admitted that there was no quid pro quo between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

As pointed out by PJ Media, this undermines the narrative Schiff and other Dems have been trying to create.

For weeks now, we’ve been told that the transcript was evidence of a quid pro quo, and now Adam Schiff is saying “there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo.

