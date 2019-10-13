Hammering home a theme she has hit before, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is all about “detaining” White House officials who don’t do what she and other House Democrats want them to do. She says Democrats have had “actual serious conversations” about detaining WH officials.

Representative Rashida Tlaib says Democrats have discussed jailing allies of the president who do not comply with congressional subpoenas — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) October 13, 2019

Here’s what Tlaib told Deadline Detroit:

“If they were to detain someone, where would they go and have them detained so that they can comply with the subpoenas?” “There have been actual serious conversations about what the logistics would look like . . . if we did have to force someone through a court order to come before the Congressional committee. This is pretty uncharted territory for many of us and even for Congress.”

Remember when they were just interested in the truth and protecting our democracy? Surely they aren’t making a political sideshow out of this process.

Try it. See what happens. I dare you. https://t.co/fmllqhug9p — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 13, 2019

And, the president’s response…

A despicable human being! https://t.co/3KpgUuRaXU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

***

