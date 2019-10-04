It’s abundantly clear that congressional Democrats love talking about impeachment inquiries and the impeachment of President Trump, but whether any of that actually happens remains to be seen. Among those who enjoy talking about impeachment is Rep. Rashida Tlaib, except at a town hall she took it a step further and imagined how Trump administration officials would be arrested if they didn’t comply with subpoenas:

Wow, Rep. Tlaib seemed giddy while describing it, didn’t she?

And it appears that list would include the chief of the Detroit Police Department.

